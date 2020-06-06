Shopping Inspiration

Home
My super-picky pup tried Instagram’s favorite food for pooches. Here's her honest-to-dog take
In The Know
This Black-owned wellness brand makes amazing latte powders for glowing skin
Yahoo Life Shopping
Shoppers love this robot vac so much they're naming it 'Sherry,' 'Hazel' and 'Sharky'—and it's $120 off right now
Yahoo Life Shopping
Running out of Tide Pods and Mr. Clean Magic Erasers? Amazon is giving you $10 to spend on household essentials
Yahoo Life Shopping
This Dyson air purifier—$100 off right now—combats the toxic combo of heat waves and air pollution
Yahoo Life Shopping
Best sales of the weekend: Ridiculous deals from Dyson, Bose, Apple, Nintendo, Puma, and more
In The Know
Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers love this affordable bandeau bikini
Engadget
Lenovo's 7-inch Google smart display is on sale for $80 at Best Buy
Yahoo Life Shopping
This Nordstrom Rack sale is bonkers: Save up to 70 percent off everything!
HuffPost Life
Where To Buy Black-Owned Beauty Brands
Engadget
The best deals we found this week: 16-inch MacBook Pro, PS Plus and more
Yahoo Life Shopping
Got Wi-Fi dead spots at home? Amazon's best-selling Wi-Fi network extender is 33 percent off—just $20
Yahoo Life Shopping
Shoppers are swapping their PopSockets for this versatile $10 phone ring: 'Can’t get any better'
Yahoo Life Shopping
Today only: Amazon's bestselling digital photo frame is on sale— and will arrive in time for Father's Day
Yahoo Life Shopping
Bookmark these brands that are donating to anti-racist groups like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP
In The Know
12 perfect gifts to get your tech-savvy dad this Father's Day — starting at $50
Yahoo Life Shopping
Can't stand the heat? Save a cool $40 on this wireless indoor/outdoor fan today only
Yahoo Life Shopping
Make your jewelry shine like new with these surprising tips
HuffPost Life
Here Are The Best Sales This Weekend
Engadget
Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25 at Amazon
In The Know
15 of our favorite retailers that are selling fabric face masks
In The Know
7 monthly subscription boxes we didn’t know existed on Amazon
In The Know
All the Black-owned merch to send to your friends to celebrate Black joy
Engadget
Apple's new MacBook Air is $100 off at Amazon
Yahoo Life Shopping
It's National Donut Day! Celebrate with an inspired pool float or another fun inflatable
Yahoo Life Shopping
Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this anti-aging moisturizer with over 6,000 near-perfect reviews
Yahoo Life Shopping
These 'awesome' smart home plugs and light switches are up to 32 percent off today
HuffPost Life
There Are Swimsuits On Sale For Under $45 At Nordstrom
In The Know
Converse’s Pride shoes celebrate LGBTQ people of color
Yahoo Life Shopping
Is working from home your new reality? Here's how to optimize your productivity
Yahoo Life Shopping
5 crucial ways to protect yourself from identity theft
Yahoo Life Shopping
These Skechers slingbacks are like a spa day for your feet — and they're on sale for just $41
Yahoo Life Shopping
Slice through marble, concrete—even rock!—with the Magic Saw, on sale for a limited time
In The Know
Express’ clearance section can upgrade your wardrobe for less
In The Know
Here are 12 chic cardigans to add to your summer closet
In The Know
Phluid Project launches fabric face masks to celebrate Pride Month
In The Know
The 17 best classic white sneakers you can get at every price point
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale for $179
In The Know
7 queer-led brands you should be shopping
Yahoo Life Shopping
Podiatrists say these sneakers are supportive, we say they're cool—and they're on sale!
Yahoo Life Shopping
This universally flattering lipstick sells every two minutes—and it's on sale!
Yahoo Life Shopping
Knock knock, who's there? The Ring Video Doorbell Pro—on sale for a ridiculous $60 off
Yahoo Life Shopping
Alexa, call dad: This genius car charger moonlights as a personal assistant—and it's on sale for $20!
Autoblog
Goodyear has some great deals for the month of June
In The Know
Amazon shoppers say this $7 steel 'soap' that removes odors 'works like a charm'
In The Know
Finally, a sunscreen created for Black women that won’t leave an annoying white cast
In The Know
These brands are financially supporting Black Lives Matter causes
Yahoo Life Shopping
A virtual stylist offers 11 tips for rocking your next video call
Engadget
Amazon knocks $300 off the price of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro
In The Know
This $18 device keeps intruders out even if your door is unlocked: 'Most satisfying purchase I ever made'
Engadget
Annual PS Plus and PS Now memberships drop to $42 at Amazon
