Home
Mail
News
Finance
Sports
Politics
Entertainment
Life
More
Yahoo Shopping
All
Sign in
Mail
Home
Deals
Popular Deals
Animals & Pet Supplies
Apparel & Accessories
Arts & Entertainment
Baby & Kids
Cameras
Electronics
Furniture
Hardware
Health & Beauty
Home & Garden
Local Services
Luggage & Bags
Media
Office Supplies
Software
Things To Do
Toys & Games
Vehicles & Parts
Holiday Savings
Stores
Price Tracker
Categories
Automotive
Babies & Kids
Cameras
Clothing
Computers
DVDs & Videos
Electronics
Furniture
Food
Handbags & Wallets
Health & Beauty
Home & Garden
Jewelry
Household Appliances
Kitchen Appliances
Music
Office Supplies
Pets
Sports & Outdoor
Shoes
Toys & Games
Video Game Consoles
Video Game Console Accessories
Yahoo! Sports Shop
Yahoo! Subscriptions
Shopping Inspiration
Shopping Guides
Editor's pick
The Most Practical Graduation Gifts That Every Grad Needs
Read more
In The Know by Yahoo
The best graduation gifts from Nordstrom for under $50
In The Know by Yahoo
13 popular graduation gifts on Etsy that will make your grad feel extra special
In The Know by Yahoo
Commencement postponed? 7 gifts to cheer up the prospective college graduate in your life
Watches
View all
$975.00
Frederique Constant Slimline Gents Small Seconds Watch, 37mm
Bloomingdale's
$59.99
U.s. Polo Association Men's Two-Tone Bracelet Watch
Macy's
SAVE $95.01
$49.99
$145.00
Joseph Abboud Men's Rose Gold & Silver Watch
Men's Wearhouse
$189.00
Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band
Apple
View all
Hello Giggles
15 clever graduation gift ideas under $25, so you don't have to resort to a gift card
Refinery29
Unique Gifts You Can Send To Every Type Of Graduate
Hello Giggles
16 last-minute graduation gifts for the senior in your life
Earrings
View all
$29.80
Persian Iranian Farsi Earrings Farvahar
Etsy
$2.50
Rhinestone Decor Metal Tassel Drop Earrings
SHEIN
$9,199.99
Diana M. Fine Jewelry 18K 7.11 ct. tw. Diamond Earrings
Rue La La
$1.25
Key Drop Earrings
Romwe
View all
Necklaces
View all
$7.20
Natural Rose Quartz Pendant Necklace Handmade 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry Best Gift Hh 961
Etsy
$17.88
Fresh Water Pearl Evil Eye Pendant Pearl Necklace
Etsy
$23.88
Monarch Butterfly Necklace Silver, Minimalist Necklace, Dainty Wedding Necklace, Tiny Pendant Necklace, Custom Jewelry, Layering Chain
Etsy
$115.00
Mindful Breathing Necklace
UncommonGoods
View all
Rings
View all
$37.99
and up
Plus Size Women's Gold-Plated Marquise Cut Engagement Ring Cubic Zirconia by PalmBeach Jewelry in Gold (Size 10)
Womanwithin.com & 6 more
$217.00
10K Yellow Gold Diamond Two Hearts Ring (1/10 cttw), Size 8
Amazon.com
$29,995.00
Halo Diamond Engagement Ring - 18K White Gold Wedding 2 Carat
Etsy
$637.00
Alexandrite Engagement Ring Set Rose Gold Unique Marquise Cluster Women Vintage Pear Moissanite Wedding Anniversary Gift
Etsy
View all
Editor's pick
Introducing Engadget's Dads and Grads gift guide
Read more
Laptops
View all
SAVE $100.00
$549.00
$649.00
HP 15.6" Pavilion 15-eg0032nr Multi-Touch Laptop 544R3UA#ABA
B&H Photo Video
$1,779.00
HP 14" EliteBook 840 Aero G8 Laptop 432R6UT#ABA
B&H Photo Video
SAVE $100.00
$999.99
$1,099.99
ASUS 15.6" Republic of Gamers Strix G15 Series Gaming Laptop (Eclipse Gray, 2021 G513QC-BB74
B&H Photo Video
$529.00
HP 15.6" 255 G8 Laptop 2Q0G5UT#ABA
B&H Photo Video
View all
Desktop Computers
View all
$526.00
HP 24DD1006REF All-in-One Computer - 23.8" Full HD 1920 x 1080 - Intel Core i3 11th Gen i3-1115G4 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD - Intel UHD Graphics - Windows 10 Home - Snow White - Refurbished
Walmart
SAVE $200.00
$1,799.99
$1,999.99
"HP - ENVY 31.5"" All-In-One - Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Nightfall Black"
Best Buy
$277.78
Refurbished HP 3420 All-in-One Desktop PC with Intel Core i3-2120 Processor, 4GB Memory, 20" Monitor, 500GB Hard Drive and Windows 10 Pro
Walmart
$1,140.39
Refurbished HP Envy M113W 23 All-in-One Desktop PC with Intel Core i3-4130T Processor, 4GB Memory, 23" touch screen Monitor, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 8
Walmart
View all
Engadget
The best subscription gifts for new grads
Engadget
The best gifts for the new grads in your life
Engadget
The best gifts for grads under $50