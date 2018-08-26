Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceBlood Stains (Pinnacle True Crime)
$49.99
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreI: The Creation of a Serial Killer
From$18.36
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Riot Of Spring And Other Historical Dramas, Large And Small by Ashley Hutchings
$40.65
Add to wishlistWayfairThe Holiday Aisle West Memphis Arkansas Greyhound Races Snowflake Holiday Shaped Ornament W001668041 Subject: West Memphis
$25.99$20.66
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Cuckoo's Egg: Tracking a Spy Through the Maze of Computer Espionage
$36.69
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Invention of Murder: How the Victorians Revelled in Death and Detection and Created Modern Crime
$52.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceMafia Dynasty: The Rise and Fall of the Gambino Crime Family
$25.01
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Best American Crime Reporting 2007
$25.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceQuitting the Mob
$72.47
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Best American Crime Reporting 2008
$15.00
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreHonor Thy Father
From$17.99
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreThey All Love Jack: Busting the Ripper
From$23.06
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreThe Psychology of Lust Murder: Paraphilia, Sexual Killing, and Serial Homicide
From$60.63
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreThe Psychology of Serial Killer Investigations: The Grisly Business Unit
From$50.96
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Killers Among Us: An Examination of Serial Murder and Its Investigation
$32.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceMass Murder in the United States
$111.59
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceWhen She Was Bad...: Violent Women and the Myth of Innocence
$32.00
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreThis Present Darkness: A History of Nigerian Organized Crime
From$21.44
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreTransnational Crime and the 21st Century: Criminal Enterprise, Corruption, and Opportunity
From$56.65
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Cop Shop: Covering Crime on the Streets of Chicago
$39.90
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreThe Business of Crime: Italians and Syndicate Crime in the United States
From$30.60
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreCity of Dreadful Delight: Narratives of Sexual Danger in Late-Victorian London (Women in Culture and Society)
From$27.85
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreThe Mafia Commission: A History of the Board of Directors of La Cosa Nostra
From$15.00
Add to wishlistAmazon.comThe Global Underworld: Transnational Crime and the United States (International and Comparative Criminology)
$55.73
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreClues from Killers: Serial Murder and Crime Scene Messages
From$37.95
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreSerial Murder and Media Circuses
From$44.00
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreInside the Minds of Healthcare Serial Killers: Why They Kill
From$57.60
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Secret Poisoner: A Century of Murder
$21.95
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreThe Secret Poisoner: A Century of Murder
From$20.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceBefriend and Betray: Infiltrating the Hells Angels, Bandidos and Other Criminal Brotherhoods
$89.69
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceCosa Nostra: Historia de la Mafia siciliana (Spanish Edition)
$99.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceEl cartel de Sinaloa / The Sinaloa Cartel: Una Historia Del Uso Politico Del Narco/ a History of the Political Use of the Narcotics Detective (Spanish Edition)
$117.04
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreDarkMarket: How Hackers Became the New Mafia
From$15.54
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreOperation Family Secrets: How a Mobster's Son and the FBI Brought Down Chicago's Murderous Crime Family
From$16.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceJonBenet : Inside the Ramsey Murder Investigation
$18.44
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceAlmost Paradise: The East Hampton Murder of Ted Ammon
$16.15
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceMommy's Little Girl: Casey Anthony and her Daughter Caylee's Tragic Fate
$34.99
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreThe Ice Man: Confessions of a Mafia Contract Killer
From$18.53
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreA Need to Kill: Confessions of a Teen Murderer
From$23.97
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreA Cold Case
From$20.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceMurder at Yale
$53.98
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreOne Last Kiss: The True Story of a Minister's Bodyguard, His Beautiful Mistress, and a Brutal Triple Homicide
From$44.61
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreL.A. '56: A Devil in the City of Angels
From$26.50
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceZero at the Bone: The Playboy, the Prostitute, and the Murder of Bobby Greenlease
$28.32
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceA Mob Story
$19.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Prom Night Murders: A Devoted American Family, their Troubled Son, and a Ghastly Crime (St. Martin's True Crime Library)
$47.92
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHot Blood (St. Martin's True Crime Library)
$44.93
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Vampire Killers: A Horrifying True Story of Bloodshed and Murder (St. Martin's True Crime Library)
$19.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Evil That Men Do: FBI Profiler Roy Hazelwood's Journey into the Minds of Sexual Predators
$29.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceCareless Whispers (St. Martin's True Crime Library)
$18.66
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceA Deadly Affair (St. Martin's True Crime Library)
$94.81
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Texas 7: A True Story of Murder and a Daring Escape (St. Martin's True Crime Library)
$59.00
Add to wishlistAmazon.comThe Criminal Elite: Professional and Organized Crime (Contributions in Political Science)
$64.00
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreCold Cases: Famous Unsolved Mysteries, Crimes, and Disappearances in America
From$94.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceCannibals And Evil Cult Killers: The Most Unthinkable And Heinous Crimes
$47.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDonnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia (Hodder Great Reads)
$18.95
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreLethal Marriage: The Unspeakable Crimes of Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka
From$17.17
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Best American Crime Writing: 2002 Edition: The Year's Best True Crime Reporting
$19.90
Add to wishlistAmazon.comFacing the Wind: A True Story of Tragedy and Reconciliation
$17.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceVulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History
$26.43