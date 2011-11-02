- Add to wishlistPulseTV.com90% PRICE DROP: Rise of the Zombies DVD$0.99$9.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreAmerican Werewolf in London [Blu-ray]From$27.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreAn American Werewolf In London [Blu-ray]From$49.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceMardi Gras Massacre (Maria's B Movie Mayhem) by William Metzo$387.69
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreStrip Nude For Your Killer [Blu-ray]From$22.28
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHollow [Blu-ray & DVD Combo Pack] by Tribeca$63.63
- Add to wishlistWayfairThe Holiday Aisle Long Back from the Grave Dead Body BF005778$34.99$39.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreBeyond Re-animator [Blu-ray]From$28.00
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreKolchak: The Night StalkerFrom$20.49
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDon't Open the Door by Susan Bracken$72.34
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreFriday the 13th: The Series - The Complete TV SeriesFrom$28.54
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDeranged / Motel Hell (Midnite Movies Double Feature)$106.62
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com20/20: Wrong Turn - The Kati Kim Story: 2/11/11$19.95
- Add to wishlistWayfairThe Holiday Aisle Tomb Stone SM (WM) Inflatable THLY7021$34.99$32.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceFrom Dusk Till Dawn (2014) - Season 02 [Blu-ray]$25.17
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceChasers by Erika Eleniak$72.93
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreCircus Of Horrors [Blu-ray]From$20.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceSand Sharks [DVD]$27.98
- Add to wishlistWayfairThe Holiday Aisle Horror Best Zombie Headbands Halloween Decorations W000406986$20.99$27.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon.comAll Work and No Play Classic Movie Horror Hotel Typewriter T-Shirt$17.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceSorry, Wrong Number$60.00
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceTV 8 Kings Horror Film Collection Stephen The Dead Zone/Pet Semetary/Silver Bullet / Graveyard Shift / Children of the Corn / Stand / Langoliers / Golden Years DVD Movie Chilling Master of Suspense$59.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceFlesh for Frankenstein$49.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceA Hounting House of Fear$126.00
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceAlone in the Dark$19.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceNightmares$119.49
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceNight of the Living Dead (30th Anniversary Edition)$27.25
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Walking Dead: Season 4 with Prison Key Collectible [Blu-ray]$73.94
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceBiohazard$22.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceKiller Barbys vs. Dracula$97.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceShark Attack in the Mediterranean$34.67
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Man Who Changed His Mind$119.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceAmityville: Dollhouse$74.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreMurder in a Blue WorldFrom$15.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreDemon SeedFrom$24.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreGhost ShipFrom$17.69
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreBuffy the Vampire Slayer - The Complete Third Season (Slim Set)From$18.37
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceUniversal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection (Blu-ray)$49.98
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Food of the Gods (Midnite Movies)$29.59
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceVoodoo Island/The Four Skulls of Jonathan Drake (Midnite Movies Double Feature)$23.80
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreDark Shadows Collection 08From$24.89
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreDark Shadows Collection 20From$25.85
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreWe Are the NightFrom$18.85
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreEntranceFrom$24.98
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreThe Child's EyeFrom$18.11
- Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreOpen Water Triple FeatureFrom$19.98
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Echo Game$29.94
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceBlack Christmas (2006) [Blu-ray]$299.95
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreExperiment In TerrorFrom$16.50
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreBats/ Blob, the / Chupacabra Terror / Night of the Living Dead / Dark, the / Death Tunnel / Decoys / Devil's Chair, the / Frankenfish / Lake Placid: The Final Chapter / Loch Ness - SetFrom$22.20
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceFever Lake$32.98
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDagon$29.93
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceStieg Larsson's Dragon Tattoo Trilogy: Extended Edition (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo / The Girl Who Played with Fire / The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest)$32.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Haunted Anthology (Insidious / The Others / The Last Exorcism / 1408 / The Blair Witch Project)$19.98
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceFreddy's Dead : The Final Nightmare : Music From The Motion Picture$278.89
- Add to wishlistAmazon.comWhat the Peeper Saw$19.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceChildren of the Corn$22.50
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace4-Film Thriller Collection: Wes Craven Presents: Don't Look Down / Rear Window / A Thousand Kisses Deep / Wall of Secrets$16.77
- Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplacePlan 9 From Outer Space (DVD) Horror (1959) 122 Minutes ~ Starring: Gregory Walcott, Mona McKinnon, Duke Moore, Tom Keene ~ Directed By: Edward D. Wood Jr.$25.99
- Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreMessiah of EvilFrom$15.95