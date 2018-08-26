Add to wishlistFoxyBaeRose Gold, Titanium 7 in 1 Multi-Barrel Curling Wand
$119.60
Add to wishlistKohl's"CHI 1-in. Spin n Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler, Size: 1""
$99.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sInfinitiPRO by Conair 1875-Watt AC Pro Styler Hair Dryer
$31.99$39.99
Add to wishlistBoscovs.com & 1 moreRevlon One Step Hair Dryer/Volumizer
From$54.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sBaByliss Pro Nano Titanium 1-in. Mini Flat Iron
$27.99$34.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sCHI Air 1-in. Spin n Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler
$79.99$99.99
Add to wishlistposhmarkBath & Body Works Other | Bath And Body Works Set | Color: black | Size: Full Size
$15.00
Add to wishlistKohl'sInfinitiPro by Conair Rose Gold Titanium 1 1/4-in. Curling Wand, Pink Gold
$22.39$27.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sConair Soft Touch Hair Dryer
$23.99$29.99
Add to wishlistFoxyBae7-in-1 + Flat Iron Set
$189.00
Add to wishlistKohl'sWet Brush Ready Set School Set, Pink
$5.99$14.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sCHI 1-in. Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron, Black
$55.99$69.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sConair Mini PRO Smoothing Hot Brush - Pink
$19.99$24.99
Add to wishlistKohl's"CHI Style Series 1" Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron"
$55.99$69.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sFormawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Flat Iron
$34.99$49.99
Add to wishlistKohl's & 1 moreConair Professional Ceramic Straightener
From$39.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sInfinitiPro by Conair 1-in. Rainbow Titanium Flat Iron
$39.99$49.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sClick n Curl Blowout Brush Set with Detachable Barrels - Medium, Purple
$31.99$39.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sBed Head A-Wave-We-Go Tourmaline Ceramic Multi Waver
$31.99$39.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sConair Instant Heat Compact Hot Rollers
$19.99$24.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sCHI Air Classic Tourmaline Ceramic 3-in-1 Styling Iron
$71.99$89.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sBaByliss Pro Nano Titanium 1.5-in. Ultra-Thin Flat Iron
$111.99$139.99
Add to wishlistposhmarkBabyliss Pro Accessories | Babylisspro Crystal Chic Turquoise Straightener | Color: Blue | Size: 1
$145.00
Add to wishlistBoscovs.com & 1 moreRevlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
From$54.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sHot Tools Signature Series Flat iron and Curling Iron Ultimate Styling Kit Box, Black
$71.99$89.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sChopstick Styler The Long Curling Wand, Blue
$31.99$39.99
Add to wishlistFoxyBaeTres Sleek Rose Gold Titanium Flat Iron
$79.00
Add to wishlistKohl's & 1 moreConair Infiniti Pro Hot Air Spin Styler Brush
From$52.79
Add to wishlistKohl's"Remington Pro 2" Flat Iron with Advanced Thermal Technology & Bonus Headwrap, Purple"
$35.99$44.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sHot Tools Signature Series 1 1/4-in. Flipperless Wand & Curling Iron, Black
$31.99$39.99
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 2 moreRevlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Mint
From$41.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sBaByliss Pro Nano Titanium 1-in. Ultra-Thin Flat Iron
$111.99$139.99
Add to wishlistposhmarktyme Accessories | Brand New Tyme Straightener | Color: Gold | Size: 35 W (Normal Hair Iron)
$150.00
Add to wishlistGroupon & 1 moreGHD Classic Styler Flat Iron Yes Black 1 Inch 360ºF Flat Iron
From$101.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sCHI AIR Classic 2-Piece Travel Collection
$71.99$89.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sFHI Mini Rose Gold Travel Dryer, Light Pink
$23.09$32.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sConair Hot Sticks 3/4-in. Instant Heat Hot Styling Brush, Black
$16.79$20.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sInfinitiPro by Conair Ion Choice 1875 Watt Rainbow Hair Dryer
$39.99$49.99
Add to wishlistSearsConair Curls on the Go Instant Heet Compact Hot Rollers, Pink
$17.99
Add to wishlistKohl's & 1 moreChopstick Styler The Master Curling Wand, Purple
From$31.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sConair Infiniti Pro 1-in. Nano Tourmaline Ceramic Styling Brush, Silver
$29.59$36.99
Add to wishlistKohl's"CHI Classic Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron 1" with Bonus Spray & Travel Bag"
$79.99$99.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sElchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer, Black
$159.20$199.00
Add to wishlistKohl's & 1 more"BROCATO VIBRAstrait Dual-Temp 1-in. Flat Iron, Size: 1", Purple"
From$79.96
Add to wishlistKohl's"CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium Infused Hairstyling Iron - 1 1/4 in., Size: 1.25""
$103.99$129.99
Add to wishlistBelkRevlon Black/Pink Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler, Black
$31.99$39.99
Add to wishlistKohl's"Bio Ionic StyleWinder 1 1/4-in. Rotating Styling Iron, Size: 1", White"
$95.20$119.00
Add to wishlistKohl's & 1 more"CHI G2 Ceramic & Titanium Infused Hairstying Iron - 1 in., Size: 1""
From$103.99
Add to wishlistKaTom Restaurant SupplyConair Hospitality 169BIW Folding Hair Dryer w/ Cool Shot Button - (2) Heat/Speed Settings, Black
$25.94$40.50
Add to wishlistFoxyBaeRose Gold Titanium 25mm Curling Wand
$51.60
Add to wishlistKohl'sCHI Air 1-in. Tourmaline Ceramic Hairstyling Iron
$79.99$99.99
Add to wishlistFoxyBaeCeramic Tourmaline Hair Straightening Brush
$59.00
Add to wishlistKohl'sCHI Air 1-in. Spin n Curl Ceramic Rotating Hair Curler, Red
$99.99
Add to wishlistWayfairRebrilliant Bontrager Hair Tool Holder BF020864
$11.99$29.99
Add to wishlistKohl'sElchim 2001 Classic Hair Dryer, Red
$113.60$142.00
Add to wishlistKohl'sSutra Beauty 1-in. Ceramic Hair Straightener, Pink
$55.99$69.99
Add to wishlistSearsConair Translucent Turbo Hair Dryer
$20.99
Add to wishlistSears"Conair Double Ceramic 1/2" Curling Iron, Black"
$16.99
Add to wishlistBelk & 1 moreCHI LAVA 1 Inch Hair Styling Iron
From$49.99
Add to wishlistGroupon & 1 moreGHD Air Professional Performance Hairdryer Yes 360ºF
From$121.99