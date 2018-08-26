Add to wishlistB&H Photo Video & 2 moreHauppauge WinTV-DualHD External TV Tuner 1595
From$66.99
Add to wishlistB&H Photo VideoSonnet Echo Pro ExpressCard/34 Thunderbolt Adapter ECHOPRO-E34
$169.00
Add to wishlistB&H Photo VideoHighPoint RocketRAID 640L SATA III PCIe 2.0 x4 Host Bus Adapter RR640L
$95.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceYziss PCI-E PCI Express 1x to 4-Port Sata 3.0 III 6G Converter Controller Card Adapter Controller Non-Raid Adapter Converter 6.0Gbps ASM1061 Chipset
$22.25
Add to wishlistB&H Photo VideoHighPoint Bootable 4x M.2 NVMe Raid Controller (2nd Generation) SSD7103
$449.99
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreStarTech.com 3 Port 2b 1a 1394 Mini PCI Express FireWire Card Adapter - FireWire adapter - PCIe Mini Card - FireWire 800 - 2 ports + 1 x FireWire - MPEX1394B3
From$69.52
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI MegaRAID SAS 9271-8iCC 8-Port, 6 Gb/s, PCI Express 3.0, SATA/SAS, Low-Profile RAID Controller with CacheCade Pro 2.0 and Fast Path
$1,843.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI Logic MegaRAID SAS 9361-8i Storage Controller LSI00416
$318.49
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDigi Neo - Serial adapter - PCIe - RS-232 x 8
$399.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceSIIG 3 Port Firewire Adapter Card
$23.92
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace16-Port Int, 6GB/S Sata+SAS, Pcie 2.0; in The Box: LSI SAS 9201-16I, Qig, Driver
$229.00
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreStarTech.com 4 Port PCI Express Low Profile High Speed USB Card - PCIe USB 2.0 Card - PCI-E USB 2.0 Card (PEXUSB4DP)
From$34.99
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreStarTech.com 4 Port PCI Express PCIe SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Controller Card Adapter with UASP - SATA Power - USB 3 PCIe Card (PEXUSB3S4V)
From$41.55
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreComtrol Rocketport Pcie 4PORT DB9M RS232/422/485 Express Quad
From$268.86
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceSIIG 8-Port USB to RS-232 Serial Adapter Hub (JU-SC0211-S1)
$123.81
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceThe Best PCIE 2X PORT SERIAL DB9 CARD, WCH CH382
$18.21
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreStarTech.com 4 Port USB to Serial RS232 Adapter - Wall Mount - Din Rail - COM Port Retention - FTDI USB to DB9 RS232 Hub (ICUSB2324I)
From$76.07
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDell W56W0 Perc H700 Raid Controller
$18.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceIntegrated Raid Module
$92.50
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplacePanasonic KX-TVA594 Ethernet Card
$192.97
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceStarTech.com USB to Serial Adapter Hub - 8 Port - DB9 (9-pin) - USB Serial - FTDI USB to RS232 Adapter - USB Serial (ICUSB2328)
$143.52
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreSyba 2 Port External USB 3.0 with USB 3.0 19 Pin Header - 4 Port USB 3.0 PCIe x1 Molex Powered Card VIA Chipset
From$22.23
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI Logic SAS9211-8I 8PORT Int 6GB Sata+SAS Pcie 2.0
$69.65
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDigi Neo serial adapter - 8 ports (77000889) -
$373.59
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceGearmo USB 3.0 4 Port Industrial Metal Hub w/15KV ESD Protection & Mounting Brackets
$49.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceStarTech.com 2 Port PCI Express eSATA Controller Adapter Card - Dual Port PCIe eSATA Card w/Low Profile/Half-Height Bracket (PEXESATA2)
$85.59
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreStarTech.com USB 3.1 PCIe Card - 3X USB-A and 1x USB-C - 2X Dedicated Channels - USB C PCIe Card - USB 3.1 Controller Card (PEXUS313AC2V)
From$94.24
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceAdaptec 2244100-R 5805 8-Channel SATA/SAS 512MB PCI-Express LP RAID Controller with Cable Kit
$240.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceJeirdus Dual Port 2 Port Serial Card DB9 COM RS232 PCIe X1 Card for Desktop PC with Low Bracket Moschip MCS9922
$16.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceILS. - 5 Pieces USB-TTL UART Serial Adapter CP2102 5V 3.3V USB-A for Arduino
$17.76
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreSupermicro AOC-SAS2LP-MV8 Add-on Card, 8-Channel SAS/SATA Adapter with 600MB/s per Channel
From$99.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceStarTech.com 4 Port Low Profile Native RS232 PCI Express Serial Card with 16950 UART (PEX4S952LP)
$105.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHP 830824-B21 Smart Array P408i-p SR Gen10 - Storage Controller (RAID) - 8 Channel - SATA 6Gb/s/SAS 12Gb/s - 1.2 GBps - RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, 60,
$371.75
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHP 617824-001 SC08E 2-Ports EXT PCIE X8 SAS HBA 614988-B21
$49.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHP 749796-001 Smart Array P440AR/2G Controller Module 726736-B21
$98.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceAdaptec RAID 71605 Storage Controller 2274400-R (Renewed)
$89.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHP Smart Array P212/256 Controller SAS Raid Controller PCI-Express (Renewed)
$34.50
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceCompaq 231128-001 231128-001 231128-001 (Renewed)
$69.95
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceHP Smart Array P410/512MB with FBWC 578230-B21
$57.00
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreIOCrest SATA II 4 x PCI RAID Host Controller Card SY-PCI40010
From$25.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceAdaptec 2277500-R 8805 RAID 0/1/10 SAS 1GB X8 PCIE GEN 3 MD2 2 8643 INT
$499.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI Logic Controller Card LSI00301 SAS 9207-8i 8Port Internal SAS/SATA 6Gb/s PCI Express Single Retail
$99.00
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreAddonics ADSAIDE SATA to IDE-ATAPI Converter
From$27.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceDELL XXFVX 512MB PERC H700 INTEGRATED CTRL DISC PROD SPCL SOURCING SEE NOTES
$68.50
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI LSI00305 Logic Controller Card MegaRAID 9266-4i 4Port Internal 1GB SATA/SAS PCI Express Single
$125.45
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceSyba (SD-PEX15022) 2-Port Serial PCI-Express Card MCS9901 Chipset
$31.07
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace3ware 9750-8i SAS RAID Controller - Serial Attached SCSI - PCI Express x8 - Plug-in Card 3WARE SAS 9750-8I KIT 8PORT 6GB SATA+SAS PCIE 2.0 512MB 0 1 5 6 10 50 RAID Level - 512 MB (LSI00213)
$373.79
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreSyba Single Port RS-232 DB9 Serial PCI-Express 2.0 x1 Card - 1 Port Serial PCIe Card MCS9922 Chipset
From$16.55
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI Logic SAS9260-8I SGL Raid 8PORT Int 6GB SAS/sata Pcie 2.0 512MB
$66.84
Add to wishlistAmazon Marketplace & 1 moreSyba SY-PEX15034 2 Port DB9 Serial PCIe 1.0 x1 Moschip Chipset
From$21.59
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreStarTech.com 1 Port Flush Mount ExpressCard SuperSpeed USB 3.0 Card Adapter with UASP Support - ExpressCard USB 3.0 Adapter (ECUSB3S11)
From$24.71
Add to wishlistAmazon.com & 1 moreStarTech.com USB to Serial Adapter - 2 Port - Wall Mount - COM Port Retention - Texas Instruments - USB to Serial RS232 Adapter (ICUSB2322X)
From$46.84
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceNew - ATTO ExpressSAS H644 8-channel SAS Controller - ESAS-H644-000
$394.75
Add to wishlistAmazon.comSIIG Dual Profile Hi-Speed USB 4-Port PCI Adapter (JU-000042-S1)
$29.99
Add to wishlistAmazon.comHPE DL360 Gen10 Low Profile Riser Kit
$53.85
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceStorage controller (RAID) with low profile heatsink - 8 Channel - SATA 6Gb/s / SAS 12Gb/s - 12 Gbit/s - RAID 0, 1, 5, 10 - PCIe 3.0 x8 - for ProLiant DL160 Gen10, DL20 Gen10, DL360 Gen10, DL380 Gen10
$201.60
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI Logic Megaraid SAS 9261-8I Single
$68.00
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceComfast CF-958AC New Network Card 1900Mbps Gigabit 2.4G&5.8G Dual Band 42dBi Antennas PC Dongle for Signal Through The Wall
$52.99
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceSyba Combo SATA III (6.0Gbps) + IDE Ports (2+1) PCI-Express RAID 0, 1 Card SD-PEX40035
$23.73
Add to wishlistAmazon MarketplaceLSI Broadcom SAS 9300-8i 8-port 12Gb/s SATA+SAS PCI-Express 3.0 Low Profile Host Bus Adapter
$144.50