10 Digital Picture Frames You Never Knew You Needed

Amazon.com

$499.99

Pix-Star 15 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Photo Frame FotoConnect XD with Email, Online Providers, iPhone & Android app, DLNA and Motion Sensor (Black)

Digital photo frames are the perfect gift idea for parents and grandparents because they make it easier to enjoy their children's, grandchildren's and other family pictures. However, updating pictures to the frame is usually not convenient; most of the...