10 Digital Book Readers You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Digital Book Readers right now.
Sony 10.3" 16GB DPT-CP1 Digital Paper System 10.3" Flexible Electronic Paper Display, 1404 x 1872 Screen Resolution, Multi-Touch Support, 16GB Storage Capacity, Micro-USB Connector, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity, Secure Document Encryption, Digital Paper...
Sony 13.3" 16GB DPT-RP1 Digital Paper System (Black) 13.3" Electronic Paper Display, 1650 x 2200 Screen Resolution, Multi-Touch Support, 16GB Storage Capacity, Micro-USB Connector, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity, Secure Document Encryption, Digital Paper...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Sony 13.3" 16GB DPT-RP1 Digital Paper System (White) 13.3" Electronic Paper Display, 1650 x 2200 Screen Resolution, Multi-Touch Support, 16GB Storage Capacity, Micro-USB Connector, 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity, Secure...
PRS-300SC Reader Pocket Edition - Limited Edition - Eat - Pray - Love
Features: 1.No backlight, keeps displaying last content for a long time even when power down 2.Ultra low power consumption, basically power is only required for refreshing 3.With four buttons, convenient extended application 4.Suitable for Raspberry Pi...
Introducing the Libre" eBook Reader Pro by Aluratek and the latest craze in the current digital revolution. Now you can digitally store and carry around with you thousands of your favorite books saving money, space and the environment. Aluratek's...
The Dell 624 MHz Axim X51v delivers performance connectivity and a brilliant VGA display in a sleek sophisticated design. Powered by the Intel XScale PXA270 Processor at 624 MHz 64 MB SDRAM and 256 MB Flash ROM the device offers excellent performance....
Aftermarket Shell, Reaction Sun (The Monster) (Retros Bearing or Washer) (Includes Special 4 Tang Washer)
VIP Jeans is known for making durable Jeans for women, girls, teens and kids worldwide.. Large retailers feature our products and rely on them to deliver a great fit and a value to their customers.All products are made with durable fabrics for long...
The ASUS VivoTab RT 10.1-inch tablet runs on the 1.3 GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 processor for a better multitasking experience. Surf the Web, check emails, shop online, share photos and videos on social networking sites, and do lots more. With a 32 GB storage...