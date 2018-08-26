10 Blu-Ray Disc Players You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Blu-Ray Disc Players right now.
Blu-Ray disc player featuring playback for sharp images in full HD 1080p Dolby Digital Plus and True HD for high fidelity 7.1 surround sound
[Pre Order - allow extra time] LG BP350 Wi-Fi Blu-ray Disc Player Full HD 1080p Playback via HDMI, 1080p Resolution Upscaling, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Access Internet Streaming Services, Front-Mounted USB Port, DLNA Content Sharing, LG Music Flow...
Sony BDP-S1700 Blu-ray Disc Player Full HD 1080p Playback via HDMI, Ethernet Network Connectivity, Front USB Port, Dolby TrueHD & DTS-HD Master Audio VIDEO CONS-Blu-ray Disc Players
The next level of home entertainment is yours with the DP-UB820 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player. Panasonic's HCX (Hollywood Cinema Experience) processor maximizes color, clarity and detail in 4K/HDR formats like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision to provide a range of...
PyleHome Model : PDH1414'' Portable CD/DVD Player 14'' -Inch Portable CD/DVD Player, Hi-Re Widescreen Display with Built-in Rechargeable Battery, USB Flash & SD Card Readers Features:Lightweight, Compact & Portable Hi-Res HD Widescreen Display...
For Use With All JVC 3D Projectors/ Optically Matched For High Brightness And Color Accuracy/ Can Be Switched For 2D Viewing With 3D/2D Mode Select/ 100 Hour Operation With Full 1.5 Hour Charge/ Requires PK-EM2G 3D RF Emitter/ Black Finish
Blu Ray Writer
Come home to a picture perfect 4K UHD cinema experience. The upb-x800m2 Blu-ray Disc player Features Dolby Vision and HDR10, high-resolution audio, wide format compatibility, and 4K picture upscaling up to 60P. Dolby Atmos and DTS: x compatibility...
The premium Blu-ray home cinema experience, optimized for custom integration. Constructed with premium materials and equipped with Dolby Atmos/DTS: X, Dolby Vision, High-Resolution Audio, and 4K upscaling 2the X1100ES brings a 4K HDR experience like no...
JVC SR-HD1350US Blu-ray Disc & HDD Recorder