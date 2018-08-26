10 Photography / Darkroom Equipment You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Photography / Darkroom Equipment right now.
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Savage Widetone Seamless Background Paper (#66 Pure White, 86" x 36') For Creating Smooth, Even Backgrounds, Classic White Background, Fine-Tooth, Non-Reflective Surface, Paper Density: 100 lb / 145 gsm, Thickness: 7.6...
Features: 1. Power supply by USB cable , convenience to access to any USB port like computer Wall outlet, USB adapter and power bank. 2.Thin & Portable design. The thickness is only 6.2mm and the light box weights 625g which makes the it portable....
Free Express Shipping! Lastolite HiLite Illuminated White Background (5 x 7') Sets Up/Down Easily / Collapsible, Great for Hi Key Lighting, Provides Even Background Light, Free Standing, Can Be Used as a Huge Softbox
Free Shipping! Flotone Graduated Background (Thunder Gray to White, 31x43") PVC Material
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Rosco MIXBOOK Digital Swatchbook 6-Chip LED Digital Swatchbook, Pre-Visualize Gel/LED Colors on Subject, White Mode: Color Temp from 1700-10,000K, Gel Mode: 137 True Rosco Color Gels, Color Mode: CIE 1931, Millions of...
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Beseler Printmaker Darkroom Kit 20 Piece Kit
[Pre Order - allow extra time] Cinestill °Cs Temperature Control System TCS-1000 Immersion Circulator and Thermostat, PTC Heating Element, 32-203°F Range, Heat/Circulate Chemistry or Control Bath, Ideal for Chemistry Mixing or Processing, Universal...
This studio flash kit is ideal for both digital and analog photography. The flash light is attached to the included tripod. It is a higher powered strobe light that can be used both indoor and outdoor and is good for studio work and larger scale on...
Free Express Shipping! Interfit Honey Badger 320Ws 2-Light Kit 2 x Honey Badger Flash Heads, 1 x Manual Remote for all Cameras, 2 x Softboxes (24 x 24"), 2 x Light Stands, 1 x Kit Bag
The standard of our light stands, this 6 foot stand is the one you’ll find in the most of our lighting kits. Strong enough to hold most equipment yet compact enough for travel; this stand is a Cowboy Studio must have. Made from strong aluminum alloy,...