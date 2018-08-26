10 Audio / Video Cables & Adapters You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Audio / Video Cables & Adapters right now.
Audio Interfaces - The super-versatile RME Fireface UCX hybrid interface gives you many of the hit features found in their Fireface UFX model, but in a more portable format. It comes loaded with redeveloped Hammerfall converters and a ton of I/O...
Patchbays - Switchcraft's StudioPatch 9625 is designed to fit seamlessly into either an analog or digital studio environment. The StudioPatch 9625 simply connects to I/O interfaces with common DB-25 cables. The StudioPatch 9625 is conveniently laid out...
Snakes - Like many that came before it, the Behringer S16 digital snake system provides live sound professionals like you with the convenience of remote-controlled onstage microphone preamps, and it replaces your bulky analog snake with a lightweight...
Live Sound Accessories - The Korg Volca Power Supply is a 9V, 1700mA power adapter specifically for your Korg Volca Series sound modules. So don't waste batteries when you're programming your synths at home, use the Korg Volca Power Supply!Korg Volca...
Banana plug to 1/4" TS female. Converts a power amp output or passive speaker input to a 1/4" speaker cable. Reliable connectivity between cables and audio components. Lifetime guarantee.Type:Adapter Gauge:N/A Connector 1:Banana Connector 2:1/4" TS-F...
Includes Remote Tv Box And Hdmi And Power Cord Also Original Boxing
This Converter Will Convert Hdmi Output Into Analog Composite Video Output(Redwhiteyellow Audiovideo Cable Not Included) . Usb Power Cable Included.
SportDOG SAC00-13736 SD-425 & 825 Series Power Adaptor; SportDOG SD-425 & 825 Series Power Adaptor to charge your SD-425 or SD-825 series system. Compatible with the Wetland Hunter 425 (SD-425CAMO). Charges transmitter and receiver in just 2 hours,...
KnuKonceptz eKs Silver Plated HDMI Cable v1.4 8 Foot, Includes a 3 year Warranty and 30 Day In Home Trial
The SA-USB6 is a 6 Foot Mini to Mini USB cable that features a USB 2.0 5 Pin Mini-B Male connector on each end. It is ideal for use with devices such as digital audio devices, digital cameras, tablets, and other digital and mobile devices. With your...