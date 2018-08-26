10 Fax Machines You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Fax Machines right now.
The Brother IntelliFax-4100e High Speed Business-Class Laser Fax is designed to meet the needs of any business with its high-capacity paper tray, automatic document feeder, ultra-fast fax speeds, and even high-quality copy capabilities. This fax...
Offer fast fax communication in your office with this Brother intelliFAX-4750e business class laser multi-function fax machine. Designed with your business needs in mind, this machine is capable of faxing, printing, and copying at high speeds to...
The IntelliFAX-1270 is a full-featured plain paper fax machine with a 20-page automatic document feed, 200-sheet paper cassette, 450-page print cartridge, and Quick Scan memory transmission. Its 20-page memory, broadcasting, and convenience copying...
The Brother PPF560 provides several services, combining a plain-paper personal fax machine with telephone and copy functions. It sports a compact design with bold, clearly marked operating features and is equipped with a convenient telephone handset....
This home/office plain paper Message Center fax features a built-in answering machine, high speed modem and full duplex speakerphone, and a space saving, compact design.
This top-of-the-line fax machine is ideal for any high-volume, multi-user environment. You'll see blazing transmission speeds as fast as 2 seconds per page. Dual 250-sheet paper trays not only help with high-volume applications, but allow you to load...
Brother FAX-565 Plain Paper Fax, Phone & Copier - 104 Station Auto Dialing Fax Broadcasting to up to 104 locations Fax Forwarding, Paging and Remote Retrieval Call Waiting/Caller ID and Distinctive Ring Detection ready (requires service subscription)...
14.4 Kbps fax modem, as little as 6 seconds per page 20-page auto document feeder, 100-sheet front loading tray 8 MB memory, up to 300 pages for out-of-paper reception and transmission Auto phone/fax switching, caller ID, 50 station auto-dialing USB...
- Brother fax machine - Compact, space saving design - loads of functionality in a slim, space saving design that won't take up much room at all - Fax and voice calls on a single line - Caller ID and distinctive ring detection ready - Fully assembled...
When an internal fax is not enough, the Panasonic KX-FP85 fax machine fills the gaps of service, combining a plain paper fax unit with a telephone, plus copy and scan functions--all the features you want in a freestanding homefax machine. Compact...