10 Receivers You Never Knew You Needed

A glance at the TX-RZ840’s imposing front panel reveals a component built for one purpose: making your smile wider as the volume goes higher. Its thick chassis is loaded with custom parts tested and tuned to THX® Certified SelectTM reference standards,...
100% Brand New, high qualityBuilt-in Bluetooth function on microphone.Hands-free callsSupports Advanced Audio Distribution ProfileOff time display functionDigital high-quality FM stereo radio,Preset 18 stations (frequency: 87.5-108 MHz)Support USB / SD...
Pyle Pro PTA24BT Stereo Receiver with Bluetooth Up to 250W Max Power Output, Bluetooth Music Streaming, SD Card Slot & USB Host Reader, 3.5mm, 2 x Stereo RCA, 2 x Mic Inputs, Remote Control Included
105W Per Channel/ 9.2 Channels/ IMAX Enhanced Technology/ Works With Amazon Alexa Google Assistant And Apple Siri/ 4K Upscaling/ Enhanced Audio Return Channel/ HEOS Built-In Wireless Music Streaming Technology/ ECO Mode/ Black Finish
Onkyo TX-NR696 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver Up to 100W per Channel at 8 Ohms, 5.2.2-Channel Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Support, AccuEQ Sound Calibration, HDR UHD Pass-Through, 1080p to 4K UHD Upscaling, HDMI with ARC & 3D...
Denon AVR-X1500H 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver
Sony STR-DH790 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver Up to 145W Per Channel at 6 Ohms, Digital Cinema Auto Calibration, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X Decoding, UHD 4K & HDR Video Pass-Through, HDMI with 3D, ARC & CEC Support, 4 x HDMI In / 1 x HDMI Out, Bluetooth Wireless...
Experience true home theater without limitations with this 7.2 channel receiver with Dolby Atmos 3D and DTS:X object-based surround sound, plus 4K HDR and HDCP 2.2 compatibility. Enjoy the flexibility of 6-in/2-out HDMI2 and multi-room listening, plus...
Indulge yourself in 5.2.2ch surround sound created by Dolby Atmos or DTS:X, and even without height or surround speakers, you can still experience similar effects by Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer*1 and DTS Virtual:X*1. Enjoy superior images with Ultra...
Onkyo TX-8270 Stereo Network A/V Receiver