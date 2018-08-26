10 Car Speakers You Never Knew You Needed

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Car Speakers right now.
Live Sound Monitoring - Developed specifically for nearfield vocal monitoring, the Galaxy Hot Spot 7 weighs only 8 lbs., handles up to 200 watts of power, and features a broad 150Hz-18kHz frequency response that's perfect for vocals and acoustic...
PACKAGE BUNDLE KIT INCLUDES: Total Of 4 Speakers = 1 Pair Of Kenwood KFC-C1355S 5 1/4" 250-Watt Sport Series Flush Mount Black Car Coaxial Speakers - 1 Set Of Kenwood KFC-1665PS 6.5 Inch 300-Watt Performance Series 3-Way Flush Mount Coaxial Speakers +...
PACKAGE BUNDLE KIT INCLUDES: Total Of 6 Speakers = 1 Pair Of Kenwood KFC-1065S Four Inch 210-Watt Sport Series 2-Way Flush Mount Coaxial Speakers = 2 SetS Of Kenwood KFC-1665S 6 1/2" Sport Series 2-Way Flush Mount Coaxial Car Speakers + Enrock 50 Foot...
PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 X Pioneer DEH-X6900BT Vehicle CD Digital Music Player Receivers, 2 x Kicker KSC650 6.5" 4-Ohm Speakers w/.75" tweeters, 2 x Kicker KSC690 6x9" 4 Ohm Speakers w/ 1" tweeters
POWERFUL PERFORMANCE your marine speakers are carefully crafted providing 120 Watts Peak Power, 30 Watt RMS, 4 Ohm impedance and Frequency range of 45Hz 17kHz for unmatched sound superiority*ENHANCED SOUND CLARITY the 35mm Mylar Dome Tweeter enhances...
Pioneer DEH-X3900BT Single DIN Car Stereo Receiver Pioneer DEH-X3900BT In-Dash Receiver? ARC (Advance Remote Control App) compatible-allows a smartphone to act as a radio remote control Power Output: Peak: 50W x 4 chan RMS: 14W x 4 chan...
This is for (2) Sets of Metra's 72-4570 Speaker Wiring Harnesses Speaker Harness Adapters for select Chevrolet, Dodge, Plymouth, Pontiac vehicles only Connects speakers to factory harness 4 Total Harnesses Included - 2 Pairs Included Plugs directly...
PACKAGE BUNDLE KIT INCLUDES: Total Of 4 Speakers = Pair Of Kenwood KFC-C1355S 5 1/4" 250-Watt Sport Series Flush Mount Black Car Coaxial Speakers - 1 Pair Of Kenwood KFC-1665PS 6.5 Inch 300-Watt Performance Series 3-Way Flush Mount Coaxial Speakers +...
Bass Reflex Speakers3 Way Speaker SystemABS Sealed Plastic Enclosure3 1/4 Woofer/2 Midrange/1 Tweeter300 Watts Peak PowerFrequency Response: 70-21kHzSPL: 94dB4 Ohm ImpedanceComplete Mounting Kit Andamp; Wires71/4W x 41/4H x 51/4D14 Gauge 100 ft. Spool...
DNF 12 Gauge Speaker Wire (50 Feet)High Quality Speaker WireQuantity: 1 PackCondition: Brand NewLength: 50 FeetGauge: 12 GaugeThis Wire Is Set To International Standards (Not AWG)Material: CCA Color: Clear