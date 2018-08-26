10 Bestselling Reptile Supplies

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Reptile Supplies right now.
Zoo Med Reptihabitat Leopard Gecko Kit NT-L10 Zoo Med Features: Repti habitat leopard gecko kit Including: combo mini deep dome, clamp lamp, day / night reptile heat bulbs, 10 lbs reptis and- desert white, etc. Takes the guess work out of setting up...
Zoo Med Aquatic Turtle Tub KitZoo Med's Aquatic Turtle Tub replicates the natural "pond" environment that Aquatic Turtles (in the wild) live in resulting in less animal stress. Our turtle tub includes a built in water and large land area perfect for...
Ideal for use with all types of reptile incandescent light sources or ceramic heat emitters. Heat-resistant porcelain socket, handles up to a 150 watt spot or ceramic heat emitter. Wire guard and polarized plug for safety.
Bring your terrarium to life with this reusable static cling terrarium background. Just trim it to fit your terrarium and place it on the glass to give your reptile a better taste of the wild.
Comes complete with everything you'll need to help keep your pet happy and healthy, and includes easy-to-clean plastic home with great ventilation, convenient carrying handles, and a top feeding window. Sea sponge helps maintain healthy humidity in...
Mopani Wood has a smooth surface, textured detail and a unique mottled color. Perfect for adding interest and enrichment to habitats. Safe for use in aquariums or terrariums, resist rotting and is extremely hard and long lasting.
The naturally high calcium level in CalciWorms reduces the dependency on gut loading and dusting other food sources. Vita-Bugs, when paired with CalciWorms, are a complete vitamin and mineral source for insect eating pets!
Zilla Temperature Controller has the ability to control any type of heating device (sold separately). Thermostat keeps temperature steady for optimum health and safety feature guards against overheating. Proper terrarium temperature is recommended for...
Zoo Med Turtle Clean Filter Great for turtle tanks Zoo Med's new Turtle Clean filter 318 is great for aquatic turtle tanks (up to 30 gallons) or for filtering box turtle "ponds" or aquatic amphibian tanks. Filter is fully submersible with easy to...
Zoo Med Turtle Dock is a unique floating dock for aquatic turtles to bask on. Selfleveling feature automatically adjusts to all water levels. Submerged ramp allows turtles easy access to a dry basking area for maximum exposure to heat and UVB lamps....