10 Bestselling Cat Supplies

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Cat Supplies right now.
Go Pet Club Premium 31" Carpeted Cat Tree LP-837 Go Pet Club Watch your pets play, in this Go Pet Club 31" tall Premium luxury carpeted cat tree. This simple yet contemporary looking cat tree will indeed be your pet’s favorite fun place. Made using...
Whisker Lickin's Salmon Soft & Delicious Cat Treats, 2.5-oz bag; Whisker Lickin’s are known for being the only treat fussy felines won’t hesitate to devour, and their Salmon Soft & Delicious Cat Treats have become fast favorites. Your kitty will savor...
The So Phresh Elastic Cat Litter Pan Liners make cleaning your kitty's litter box a breeze by keeping granules and mess contained. Their dependable construction is tear-resistant and keeps waste from caking to the inside walls of your cat's box while...
The CatastrophiCreations The Cat Mod Gardens Complex with Planters for Cats in Natural is great for spaces with limited vertical space it's only 633 tall. The variety of paths up and down the complex helps to ensure plenty of room for households with...
Weruva Paw Lickin' Pals Variety Pack Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24; Treat your best feline friend to the hydration-packed nutrition of the Weruva Paw Lickin' Pals Variety Pack Grain-Free Canned Cat Food. “Give me meow meat,” says your...
Catit Design SmartSift Sifting Cat Pan; Say goodbye to scooping! Hello self-cleaning litter box! The Catit Design SmartSift Sifting Cat Pan takes the trouble (and the stink) out of litter box maintenance by doing the scooping for you. Just pull the...
Hill's Science Diet Urinary Hairball Control Adult dry cat food supports the health of the whole urinary system and helps avoid hairball formation. Supports the health of the whole urinary system with optimal levels of magnesium. Natural fiber...
Cat furniture that can keep your cat comfortable and entertained can be hard to find. This cat tower takes care of both of these concerns, with a cozy sphere for them to curl up in to nap as well as an attached toy and rope for scratching.
The Holiday Tails Gingerbread House Cat Bed gifts them with a home sweet home for sweeter dreams all year long. Frosted in details of Christmas' celebrated baked good, this round residence is candied in soothing plush your feline will love, along with...
SPORTMiX Gourmet Mix with Chicken, Liver and Fish Flavor Adult Dry Cat Food, 31-lb bag; SPORTMiX Gourmet Mix Cat Food combines chicken, liver and fish flavored pieces for a mouthwatering taste that cats love. Formulated with a special balance of...