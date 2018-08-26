10 Stylish and Popular! Miscellaneous Jewelry

Looking for Miscellaneous Jewelry? Here are the top 10 most popular on the market right now.
Get your clown on with this stunning CZ multi-color fang grillz set for top and bottom teeth. Quick and easy to fit in five minutes. Removable and reusable instant bling teeth grills. Great for parties, shoots, clubbing, etc. Beautiful gold plated...
- (FEATURE) TOP AND BOTTOM TEETH GRILLZ SET - (BENEFIT) Show off your elite fashionable side with these Grillz, at a much lower price compared to other retailers. Freshens up your smile with a unique style - (FEATURE) METAL: 14K GOLD FINISH - (BENEFIT)...
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Necklace No need to chase after the Golden Snitch, it's attached to this necklace.
Neetu Barathi of India designs a pair of toe rings with a charming wrap design. One end of the sterling silver band sports a small flower while the other end culminates in a petite leaf. Wear one toe ring on each foot or keep one and share one with a...
By Indian artisan Bhavya Jain this pair of toe rings brings an Indian beauty to your wardrobe. Two wrap-style bands are crafted of sterling silver. Combination-finish peacock paisleys decorate the top of each ring.
Add style to your casual look with this Womens Anne Klein gold-tone white pearl crystal all-around collar necklace with lobster closure.
Bask in the textural bliss of these Womens Napier gold winged bees black and clear crystal accents pins.
Two butterflies beautifully detailed with openwork motifs grace a pair of toe rings from Neetu Barathi. The toe rings are crafted by hand from sterling silver with oxidized accents. Wear one toe ring on each foot or keep one and share one with a friend.
This pretty pair of toes rings comes to us from Alok Jain in India. Artisans craft the pair of toes rings from sterling silver with a high-polish finish. Gracing each toe ring is a cabochon of cool green enhanced onyx. Wear them both or keep one and...
Wadarat Supasirisuk presents a toe ring rich with ethnic elegance. The toe ring is crafted of sterling silver featuring oxidized contrasts. .925 Sterling silver