10 Earrings We Can't Get Enough Of

Arthur Marder Fine Jewelry 14k & Silver Earrings - Delivery restrictions apply. See disclaimer. 14-karat gold and. 925 sterling silver. Earrings drop approximately 2.25in. Omega post backs.
The humble bumblebee makes a pretty important impact on the world: It works tirelessly to support its family, making the world more beautiful and a bit sweeter in the process. Sound like anyone you know? These sculptural, gold vermeil earrings are a...
Earring holder stands can display 1 pair of earrings. Comes in a pack of 6 stands: 3 large and 3 small. Each stand features a tree-like design that attracts earrings being displayed. Oval base keeps stand upright. Made from durable acrylic. This clear...
For Cameron and Rebecca Stern, jewelry-making is much like crafting a modern-day Wunderkammer. Collectors of tiny tributes to life in all its colorful glory, Cameron and Rebecca cast their sterling silver studs from 3D-printed molds and fill them with...
The Lulus Arcata Gold Round Earrings are the perfect way to accessorize your sweet look! These chic, hammered earrings have small gold circle charms that support larger round charms. Post backs. 2. 5" long. Man made materials. Imported. Lulus | Arcata...
Argentinian jewelry designer Fernanda Sibilia brings the flair of traditional Latin American handicraft to her rustic, hand-hammered metal pieces. To make these warm, mixed-metals earrings, she deftly shapes brass threads into delicate rings of varying...
Snakeskin-print details lend striking style to these Nine West hoop earrings. Snakeskin-print details lend striking style to these Nine West hoop earrings. EARRING DETAILS 1.77 in. Post Silver tone Not appropriate for children 14 years old and younger....
Accessorize your outfit with the radiant design of these 10k gold crystal heart drop earrings.EARRING DETAILS Length: .98 in. Closures: leverback Metal: 10k gold Made with Swarovski Crystals Size: One Size. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.
An earring designed as a series of discs wrapped in trendy neon mesh graduating steadily in size, cast from sterling silver with a hand-faceted finish to mimic lunar sheen.
My new earrings are so delicate and appealing. It features an on-trend neon green chiffon petals with tiered detail and silver-tone hardware. Add these to give any outfit a more enchanting look.