These 10 Popular Freezers Will Make Your Life Better

Sears

$499.99

Kenmore 22142 13.5 cu. ft. ENERGY STAR Upright Convertible Freezer/ Refrigerator - White

It Does More Save money by buying in bulk with the Kenmore model 22142 upright freezer. Designed with a large 13.5 cu. ft. capacity, it is capable of functioning as either a freezer or refrigerator. Storing large or small foods is easy with five...