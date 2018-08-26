These 10 Popular Vacuums Will Make Your Life Better

Sears

$69.88

Craftsman XSP 12 Gal. 5.5 HP Wet/Dry Vac Set, Craftsman Red

Big Cleanups Made Easy When it's time to clean up after big projects at the job site, shop or your garage, use this XSP 12 gal. wet/dry vac set to get the job done. You'll be able to safely vacuum wood chunks, metal shards, nails, drywall and more with...