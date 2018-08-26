These 10 Popular Electric Knives Will Make Your Life Better

Best Electric Knives right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
"Thanks to its serrated stainless steel blade and powerful motor, this Cuisinart electric knife makes quick work of slicing meats, breads, vegetables and a whole lot more.Watch the product video here. Powerful motor swiftly glides the blades through...
Cut with Precision Safety and convenience collide in the Black+Decker slice right electric knife. Ultra-sharp blades cut easily through meats, cheeses, breads and more. Convenient non-slip button tabs offer secure blade removal. A comfort handle,...
Kitchen Tasks Made Easy Enjoy safety and convenience with the Black+Decker Slice Right electric knife. Super-sharp, stainless steel blades easily cut through meat, cheese or bread to make perfect slices for food preparation and serving. A safety lock...
Hamilton Beach(R) 100 watt electric knife and carving fork with space saving storage case. Nonslip trigger. Easily carves meats & slices breads. Stainless steel carving fork is dishwasher safe. Stainless steel blades measure 7-1/2 inches in length and...
Meat carving is clean and easy with this Toastmaster electric knife. Stainless steel cutting blades Optional blade for frozen foods Ergonomic handle Double action switch is used to prevent from operatinig the knife accidentially WHAT'S INCLUDED Base,...
You can effortlessly cut through any meat, cheese, bread, and more with the Proctor-Silex electric knife w/stainless steel blades. This can be used at the table or in the kitchen and features a safety lock. Stainless steel. Dishwasher safe parts....
Proctor-Silex Proctor-Silex Electric Knife 74311 Proctor-Silex Features: Stainless-steel blades Easy grip Durable Lightweight Your carving time is now sliced in half with this amazing electric knife. With its stainless steel serrated blades and a...
Get great value to carve meats, cut bread and more with a durable electric carving knife. The stainless steel serrated blades cut through even your tougher foods, with an ergonomic handle grip and drip guard for added peace of mind during use. Blades...
Black + Decker Black + Decker Slice Right Electric Knife EK700 Black + Decker Features: Comes with storage case included Electric carving knife cuts thick or thin slices with precision 7-inch serrated stainless-steel blade with flush-cut design Nonslip...
Slicing is simple with the Black & Decker electric knife. From carving meat to slicing bread, to cutting foam for craft projectsthis knife makes quick work of it all. The 9 stainless steel blades snap securely into place and an intuitive trigger turns...