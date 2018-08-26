These 10 Popular Egg Cookers Will Make Your Life Better

Best Egg Cookers right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Color: Aqua DASH Dash Rapid 6 Egg Cooker DEC005PK Color: Aqua DASH The Dash Rapid 6-Egg Cooker takes the hassle out of cooking eggs. Make up to six soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs in 12 minutes or less in BPA-free egg tray. Poach up to 2 eggs with...
Have your eggs any way you like them with this Hamilton Beach egg cooker. Have your eggs any way you like them with this Hamilton Beach egg cooker. Can hard, medium or soft boil 7 eggs at a time Can poach 3 eggs at a time Audible tone alert when eggs...
Enjoy a bright smile with these Philips Sonicare replacement brush heads. Gift Givers: This item ships in its original packaging. If intended as a gift, the packaging may reveal the contents. Contoured bristles maximizes sonic motion. Snap-on design...
"Cook up tasty omelettes, frittatas, pizza pockets and much more with the Dash Express Omelette Maker. Divided cooking surfaces for different meal preparations and for multiple portions No measuring necessary Controlled heating across dual surfaces...
Color: Black DASH Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker DEC012 Color: Black DASH Features: Wattage: 360W Boil up to 12 eggs at a time Makes soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, poached eggs and omelettes Includes two poaching trays for up to 7 poached eggs at a time,...
Color: Red DASH Dash Rapid 6 Egg Cooker DEC005PK Color: Red DASH The Dash Rapid 6-Egg Cooker takes the hassle out of cooking eggs. Make up to six soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs in 12 minutes or less in BPA-free egg tray. Poach up to 2 eggs with...
Presto Presto Easy Store Electric 6 Egg Cooker 04632 Presto The easy store electric egg cooker makes hard-, medium-, and soft-boiled eggs in minutes. Makes poached eggs too! Covered tray removes and easily stores cooked eggs in the fridge. Cook medium,...
Color: Black DASH Dash Rapid 6 Egg Cooker DEC005PK Color: Black DASH The Dash Rapid 6-Egg Cooker takes the hassle out of cooking eggs. Make up to six soft, medium and hard-boiled eggs in 12 minutes or less in BPA-free egg tray. Poach up to 2 eggs with...
"Cook up tasty omelettes, frittatas, pizza pockets and much more with the Dash Express Omelette Maker. Divided cooking surfaces for different meal preparations and for multiple portions No measuring necessary Controlled heating across dual surfaces...
"Gone are the days of undercooking or overcooking your eggs! Whether you want poached or hard boiled eggs, the Automatic Easy Egg Cooker provides perfect results each and every time. Cook up to 7 hard, medium or soft boiled eggs without fat or oil Auto...