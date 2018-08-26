These 10 Popular Mixers Will Make Your Life Better

Best Mixers right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
The Avantco MX20 20 qt. gear-driven commercial planetary mixer is perfect for standard duty mixing tasks at your deli or cafe. This Avantco MX20 20 qt. mixer features a powerful three-speed 1 hp motor with a direct-drive, gear-driven transmission to...
"Whip up delicious treats and so much more with this Dash stand mixer.Watch the product video here. Six varying speeds allow you to be in complete control. Revolving bowl turns automatically for thorough mixing. Eject button ensures easy use. Compact,...
Color: White Brentwood Appliances Brentwood Appliances 5 Speed 3 Qt. Stand Mixer BTWSM1162BK Color: White Brentwood Appliances Use this Stand Mixer with 3-Quart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl to mix, beat, whip, and aerate eggs, batter, dough and more. It...
Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer Equal parts innovative design and powerful performance, the Kenmore Elite Ovation stand mixer is a game-changer. Mix without the mess with the patented Pour-In Top Design, an exclusive 360 degree splash guard, and...
The KitchenAid KSM8990DP dark pewter NSF 8 qt. commercial countertop mixer is ready to handle all of your jobs, large or small - up to 16 cups of flour at a time! Its powerful 500W, 1 1/3 hp DC motor is KitchenAid's most powerful, quietest model...
Keep the Cookies & Other Goods Coming Stir up bakery-worthy treats with the Pro 500 Series 5 quart bowl-lift stand mixer from KitchenAid. Designed to mix, froth and knead anything you wish, from bread dough to decadent cake batter, this mixer runs on a...
Make up to 6-dozen cookies in a single batch with the KitchenAid Classic Plus Series 4.5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. This mixer also features 10-speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. For even more versatility, use the...
Power and performance take your culinary creativity to new heights with the Oster(R) planetary stand mixer. This stand mixer's unique planetary mixing action ensures ingredients are thoroughly mixed so you can prepare recipes with confidence and ease....
Kitchenaid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer Khm512. Make preparation effortless with this efficient hand mixer! Multiple speeds give you greater control, especially with heavier mixing, and a linear speed control switch helps match speed to various...