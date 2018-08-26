These 10 Popular Humidifiers Will Make Your Life Better

Best Humidifiers right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
"Improve the air quality in your room or office space with help from this pureguardian Personal Cool Mist ultrasonic humidifier.Watch the product video here. Ultrasonic technology generates a micro-fine mist.Ultraquiet operation won't disturb sleep....
Say goodbye to dry air and more with the help of this PureGuardian cool mist humidifier.Watch the product video here. Humidifier emits a cool, soothing mist to combat dry air. Silver Clean technology fights the growth of surface water mold and mildew....
Watch the product video here. Add moisture to any room in your home with this Crane humidifier. One-gallon reservoir accommodates up to 250 square feet. Humidifier emits a soothing vapor for up to 11 hours. Whisper-quiet motor allows for peaceful...
"Add moisture to any room with this Bionaire cool mist tower humidifier. 36-hour run time Easy-to-fill tank Digital humidistat with timer 24.4"H x 11.8"W x 10"D Weight: 10.1 lbs. Cord length: 72-in. Room size: 700-sq. ft. Water tank: 1.6-gal....
"Sleep better with the cool soothing mist of this PureGuardian ultrasonic cool mist humidifier. Provides quick relief from dry air making life pleasant for those with colds, allergies and dry skin Ideal for use in medium size rooms Silver Clean...
Watch the product video here. Add moisture to any room in your home with this Crane humidifier. One-gallon reservoir accommodates up to 250 square feet. Humidifier emits a soothing vapor for up to 11 hours. Whisper-quiet motor allows for peaceful...
"Combat dry air and make your home environment more enjoyable with this Honeywell top fill tower humidifier.Watch the product video here. Convenient top fill design with two easy ways to fill: at humidifier or at sink Programmable digital humidistat...
Improve the air quality in your home with help from this PureGuardian Smart Mist ultrasonic humidifier. Ultrasonic technology generates a micro-fine mist.Ultraquiet operation won't disturb sleep. Smart Mist sensor automatically adjusts output to...
Dimensions 18 58L x 10 39W x 13H in Durable plastic construction Blue and white finish Features an 8 pint capacity Humidifies 500 square feet of space Ultraviolet technology for vapor that is 99 9 free of mold and bacteria Automatically balances...
The Honeywell germ free cool moisture humidifier is incredibly efficient in establishing a clean breathing environment. Self Regulating Evaporative Technology has made this unit capable of eliminating up to 99% of bacteria, mold and various other...