These 10 Popular Rice Cookers & Steamers Will Make Your Life Better

Create healthy, one-pot meals in the Instant Zest Rice and Grain cooker. With ten preset functions including white rice, quinoa, oatmeal and more, this rice cooker is a must for any meal. Create healthy, one-pot meals in the Instant Zest Rice and Grain...
"With this versatile rice cooker by Aroma, you can steam and slow cook foods for endless meal possibilities. Digital display and controls for easy use Locking lid provides added safety 15-hour programmable timer offers mealtime flexibility White rice,...
6-cup capacity One-touch operation Offers simultaneous cooking and steaming Comes with a removable steam tray Features a tempered glass lid Make between two and six cups of perfectly cooked rice with the help of the Aroma ARC-363-1 6-Cup Rice Cooker...
"This Dash mini rice cooker, including a keep warm function, is ideal for every space from dorms to offices. Watch the product video here. Auto shut-off function prevents overheating and overcooked ingredients Nonstick removable pot cleans and...
Color: White Hamilton Beach Hamilton Beach 20-Cup Rice Cooker and Food Steamer 3752 Color: White Hamilton Beach Making delicious rice and whole grains is easy with the Hamilton Beach® 20-cup capacity rice cooker. Just place the ingredients in the...
Size: 14 cup, Finish: White Aroma Aroma 6 Cup Rice Cooker ARC-753SG / ARC-757SG Size: 14 cup, Finish: White Aroma Enjoy easy home cooking with the Aroma Simply Stainless 6 Cup Rice Cooker. Restaurant-quality rice. Healthy steamed meals. Delicious...
"The Dash Mini Rice Cooker makes rice, grains, soups, stews, and more with the touch of a button. Perfectly portioned for individuals and couples, the Dash Mini Rice Cooker is the one pot to cook it all. Make 2 cups of rice, grains, soups, stews and...
"Kohl's ExclusiveCooking rice has never been easier. This Hamilton Beach rice cooker is a kitchen essential.Gift Givers: This item ships in its original packaging. If intended as a gift, the packaging may reveal the contents. Switches to keep-warm when...
"A kitchen must-have, this Hamilton Beach rice cooker easily prepares a variety of different rices. Making rice and whole grain recipes has never been easier Add ingredients, turn on and the rice will cook perfectly on its own Nonstick bowl makes for...
"Take the guesswork out of making rice with this Elite Platinum rice cooker. Removable stainless steel pot Auto-switches from cook to keep-warm function to keep food fresh before serving. Vented glass lid lets you monitor the cooking cycle Cool-touch...