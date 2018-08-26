10 Bestselling Toy Vehicles

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Toy Vehicles right now.
Load up cars and watch them race skyward as two elevators automatically take them—two by two—all the way to the very top of Hot Wheels City with this Hot Wheels Auto-Lift Expressway Set! Take in the view from high above Race your cars back down and...
Keep watch at this Paw Patrol Lookout with 6 pup figures to add to the fun. Kohl's ExclusiveGift Givers: This item ships in its original packaging. If intended as a gift, the packaging may reveal the contents. Use elevator to reach the top of the...
This set really revs up problem solving and experimenting with new options for great stunts. This set really revs up problem solving and experimenting with new options for great stunts. Innovative Barrel Box with stacking barrels, first launcher built...
Rev up your thrill seeker with this thrilling battery operated ATV Junior Road Racing Set, featuring 2 speedy racing ATVs. Perfect for small hands WHAT'S INCLUDED 2 ATV racers 2 controllers Lap counter track Muddy tracks Curved tracks Advertising signs...
Watch your cars race around this awesome track from Golden Bright. Multiple types of tracks 2 speed controllers Comes with 2 Ford Mustang Racers 276'' H x 49'' W x 84'' D Weight: 5 lbs. Ages 8 & up Assembly required Model no. 6677 Size: One Size....
"Feel presidential while playing with this Remote Control Air Force One Plane from Daron. Lights & sounds Fast floor moving motion & a quick rate of speed Plane goes forward & backwards on the ground 10.25"H x 3.5"W x 12.75"D Age: 3 years & up...
"The kids will enjoy hours of competitive fun with this ultimate Hot Wheels Colossal Crash set. The kids will enjoy hours of competitive fun with this ultimate Hot Wheels Colossal Crash set. WHAT'S INCLUDED 1 Hot Wheels playset 2 Hot Wheels vehicles...
It's your turn to keep the city clean with this amazingly fun Dickie Toys Action Series 16-inch Garbage Truck!Watch the product video here. Lights & sounds Motorized arm lifts & empties included garbage can Back compartment articulates & dumps Age: 3...
"With two loops, this GB Pacific Parallel Looping Electric Power Road Racing Set adds excitement to standard racing. Cars have working headlights & magnetic base WHAT'S INCLUDED 2 cars 2 controllers Adaptor Power intake & lap counter track 5 different...
Talk about horsepower! Bachmannputs the unbridled force of an authentic freight train into your hands withthis meticulously detailed train set. Rule the rails with the full line of Bachmann train sets at Kohls.com.Talk about horsepower! Bachmannputs...