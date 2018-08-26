10 Stylish and Popular! Sunglasses

Looking for Sunglasses? Here are the top 10 most popular on the market right now.
A classic cut because complicated isn't required. A masculine and modern rendering of iconic 50's and 60's square sunglasses with hex temple hardware detail. No styling knowledge needed, they simply are and they simply work. Frame Material Matte...
Half-rim non-prescription sunglasses in grey tint with a blue-mirror coating that will give you 100% UV protection. The whole frame is made of TR90 plastic and the lenses are made from polycarbonate.A ventilation system for maximal comfort in effort...
Women's plastic full-rim classic aviator-style TAC polarized sunglasses with UV400 protection amber tint. They are non-prescription sunglasses. | Zenni Women's Aviator Sunglasses Brown Plastic Frame
Armani Exchange |x Sunglsses, X4070s - A|X is fast fashion. A line that redefines the essentials of the Armani style through a sophisticated use of urban style, these sunglasses are for the young and contemporary. Gender: MALE. Frame Style:...
A sporty half-rim plastic frame. Amber polarized lenses make it a perfect sunglasses. They are non-prescription sunglasses. | Zenni Men's Sporty Sunglasses Brown Plastic Frame
Rollin - Tortoise round metal Rx sunglasses. No matter where you're going G keep on Rollin'. In classy Tortoiseshell, this frame's unique metal-and- body can last the test of both time and fashion.Opt for our blue light shielding lenses for computer...
A full-rimmed TR90 plastic non-prescription sunglasses frame complete with UV 400 protected polycarbonate grey tinted lens. The sleek temple design is an additional feature. They are non-prescription sunglasses. | Zenni Women's Sunglasses White Plastic...
With stripes of color moving along the temple arms this full-rim frame of metal alloy with stainless steel temples provides a classy urban look. Durable by design this frame also features adjustable nosepads. They are non-prescription sunglasses. These...
Calypso - Black wayfarer plastic Rx sunglasses. These versatile sunglasses look great with any outfit. With an all-over black finish and horn-rimmed shape, Calypso is both glamorous and practical.Opt for our blue light shielding lenses for computer...
"MVMT Sunglasses are engineered for optimal balance, comfort, and durability. For under $100, our Women's Aurora Blue Pearl Sunglasses with Grey Lenses features custom hand made cellulose acetate and stainless steel material. Our frames also use...