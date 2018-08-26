Top 10 Sports & Games Books You Need Right Now

Best Sports & Games Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
4-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Champion Jeff Gordon drove for 23 seasons. Considered one of the best drivers of all time, Gordon is third all-time with 93 wins in his career. In this interview, he discusses how he got into racing, his career and his book...
Hans Ulrich Gumbrecht beschreibt in seinem Beitrag, wie sehr der Sport davon lebt, wie wenig wir vorher wissen können, wie ein Wettkampf ausgehen wird - und wie sehr sich deshalb gerade der Sport Methoden des Managements und der rationalen Planung...
