Top 10 Peoples & Cultures Books You Need Right Now

If a time machine were to cast us back to the 17th century, to the Dutch Golden Age — the time of Rembrandt — we would be astonished at the efficient means of communication, at the accessibility of countries and of cities, and at the speed at which...
Roger Collins, a leading historian, investigates a time in Spanish history known for its multi-religious society - when Christians, Jews and Muslims lived in apparent harmony - revealing a fuller, more complex picture of this fascinating period....
Set against the backdrop of the turbulent late 1960s and early 1970s, this compelling book provides the first comprehensive history of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, notorious for the abduction of Israeli Olympians by Palestinian terrorists and the...
What did Hitler really want to achieve: world domination. In the early twenties, Hitler was working on this plan and from 1933 on, was working to make it a reality. During 1940 and 1941, he believed he was close to winning the war. This book not only...
Adolphe-William Bouguereau (French, 1825-1905) created timeless works of sensual, emotional, and intellectual appeal. Educated at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris, he became a highly sought-after portraitist whose works were exhibited at the Salon and...
Writing on a small island in the Firth of Forth in the 1440s, Walter Bower set out to tell the whole story of the Scottish nation in a single huge book, the Scotichronicon - 'a history book for Scots'. It begins with the mythical voyage of Scota, the...
To pass the memories of significant events from generation to generation, is an important Jewish principle . This is especially true for Passover, a holiday that is celebrated in spring. Every year on the so called Seder-evening, Jews around the world...
