Top 10 Animal & Nature Books You Need Right Now

Best Animal & Nature Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
The story that became a global sensation: Sophie, the Australian cattle dog who was lost at sea and swam six miles through shark-infested waters to a remote island where she survived in the wild for five months. It was just another day in paradise as...
Your sweet little one is going to make some-bunny's day with this classic Joules Kids Wilbur Denim. This two-piece set includes a top and overalls. This relaxed-fit bodysuit is crafted in a soft, striped weave with bunny rabbit graphic throughout....
It began in late winter of 2004. Almost 100 years had passed since the last spotting of a wild wolverine in Michigan when coyote hunters caught a glimpse of one of the animals in a frozen farm field in the northern thumb region. For the next six years,...
The love of a dog or cat helps heal soldiers’ emotional trauma. One very special woman and program brings them back together after the war. No Buddy Left Behind is an animal book with a difference. It is not only about rescued dogs and cats, but also...
Combining elements of obedience and agility, rally-O (also known as rally or rally obedience) is the fast-growing new dog sport that is sweeping the nation. Navigate your dog through a series of stations, performing various exercises along the way. A...
Bruce R. Coston's first book, Ask the Animals, earned him high praise for being another James Herriot. Now, in his delightful second memoir, Coston shares more rich stories about his animal patients and the clients who make veterinary practice so...
As Seen on "60 Minutes"! As a Navy SEAL during a combat deployment in Iraq, Mike Ritland saw a military working dog in action and instantly knew he'd found his true calling. Ritland started his own company training and supplying dogs for the SEAL...
[MP3-CD audiobook format in Vinyl case.] [Read by the author - Susannah Charleson] From the author of the critically acclaimed bestseller, Scent of the Missing, comes a heartwarming and inspiring story that shows how dogs can be rescued and can rescue...
[Read by the author - Susannah Charleson] From the author of the critically acclaimed bestseller, Scent of the Missing, comes a heartwarming and inspiring story that shows how dogs can be rescued and can rescue in return. For her first book, Susannah...
[Library Edition Audiobook CD in sturdy Vinyl case.] [Read by the author - Susannah Charleson] From the author of the critically acclaimed bestseller, Scent of the Missing, comes a heartwarming and inspiring story that shows how dogs can be rescued and...