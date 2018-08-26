Top 10 Art Books You Need Right Now

Best Art Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Great Taste for Every Cup Discover the difference of freshly ground beans with the Mr. Coffee blade coffee grinder. This one-step, small kitchen appliance quickly and efficiently grinds whole coffee beans for up to 12 cups of coffee. With freshly...
Celebrating decades of achievement by one of the foremost names in British fashion, whose vitality and influence continue to shine Zandra Rhodes provides a luscious documentary of this leading British designer, spanning her 50-year career in fashion...
"Describes with plenty of colour how surrealism, from Rene Magritte's bowler hats to Salvador Dali's watches, was born and developed." - The Times (UK) As she did for the Modernists In Montmartre, noted art historian and biographer Sue Roe now tells...
The How to Draw Cartoons! Kit contains 2 books by Mathew Luhn, Story Artist / Animator at Pixar Animation Studios - How to Draw Cartoons! (32 pages), and How to Draw Cartoon Perspective (32 pages). This Kit also contains 1 Jumbo Cartooning Pencil, 1...
The Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2019: Fundamentals learning guide provides a thorough introduction to the Autodesk 3ds Max 2019 software that will help new users make the most of this sophisticated application, as well as broaden the horizons of existing,...
Very Good Condition. Very slight wear on the cover and corners. Really clean inside no markings- was hardly opened so spine is in good shape.
The Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2020: Fundamentals guide provides a thorough introduction to the Autodesk® 3ds Max® 2020 software that will help new users make the most of this sophisticated application, as well as broaden the horizons of existing, self-taught...
A guide to the essentials of stock photography; picking agencies, creating metadata, and shooting buyer-friendly images. Web-based stock photography has become one of the biggest income streams for photographers around the world, and has democratised...
Calligraphy: A Complete Kit for Beginners comes with all the materials and instruction a beginning lettering artist needs to get started. The lettering book first covers the basics—such as pen styles, angles, and hand positions; letter heights and...
A mode of expression that can be traced back to the earliest civilizations, jewelry can be as culturally revealing as it is stunningly beautiful. Artful Adornments: Jewelry from the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston features over 100 works of the jeweler's...