Top 10 Architecture Books You Need Right Now

Whether it's a challenging hillside, an uneven backyard, or a shrubless plot in need of planters, this book will provide nformation to solve any landscaping dilemma while adding curb appeal and value to your property. The National Concrete Masonry...
Take a Detailed Look at the Practice of Drystone Retaining Wall Construction Drystone retaining walls make very efficient use of local materials, and sit comfortably in their environment. They make an important contribution to heritage and to the...
Builder's Guide to Drainage & Retaining Walls By Max Schwartz (Author) & Hamid Azizi (Contributing Editor) Features more than 100 illustrations, plus 100 details! Establishing adequate drainage is a critical first step in many of today's construction...
An authoritative volume on the most innovative new residential design in cities around the globe. This carefully curated book presents twenty-five new and recent spaces for city living. Author Ron Broadhurst has selected projects that represent a set...
Dream Home Source series volume focusing on starter and basic homes
Handbook - Soil mix walls For several decades now, the deep mixing method has been used for ground improvement works. A more recent application is the use of soil mix as structural elements for the construction of earth-water retaining structures and...
This work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important, and is part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. This work was reproduced from the original artifact, and remains as true to the original work as possible....
The ICE Specification for Piling and Embedded Retaining Walls (SPERWall) is the UK s pre-eminent technical specification for piling and embedded walling works, either on land or near to shore. This edition has been updated to reflect the latest piling...
Prefabricated architecture is becoming an important trend in the world of contemporary design. Modularity allows for greater design flexibility and makes homes more affordable, while architectural projects made with recycled loading containers are...
Are you looking to build and move into your very own shipping container home? This book could be the answer you're looking for... Shipping Container Homes: A Practical Guide to Shipping Container Homes is your ultimate resource to turning your dream of...