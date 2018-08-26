Top 10 Miscellaneous Fiction Books You Need Right Now

Best Miscellaneous Fiction Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
In this fantasy novel from Benedict Jacka, when apprentices begin to vanish without a trace, mage Alex Verus will need to make use of his unique investigative talents-before it's too late.
[Read by Hugh Fraser] On a flight from Paris to London, the passenger behind Hercule Poirot is deadmurdered by someone in Poirots immediate proximity. And Poirot himself must number among the suspects.
Within the cracked and weathered exterior of an old steamer trunk, a family secret was waiting to be discovered. In 1999 Nova Hall, grandson of Donald A. Hall, uncovered a locked World War I era steamer trunk in his family s garage. Found inside was a...
1908, Manchester. Mary Maitland is an attractive and intelligent young woman determined to strike out on her own and earn a living. Finding work at a women’s employment agency, her creative talent is soon noticed and Mary begins writing articles for...
The Twelfth Doctor grapples with two deadly small towns in this brand-new collection, kicking off Year Three! First, it’s the return of fan-favorite comics companion, space bassist Hattie, as the Twelfth Doctor takes her for the best fish and chips in...
Mickey is startled to find a statue of Rose in a museum—a statue that is 2,000 years old. The Doctor realizes that this means the TARDIS will shortly take them to Ancient Rome, but when it does, he and Rose soon have more on their minds than sculpture....
Abandoned by other international leaders, Jack Ryan, assisted by his son and the Campus team, navigates a political chess game involving a volatile Russian president and a vital clue about an adversarial plot to disrupt the world stage. By the...
The Tenth Doctor and Gabby Gonzalez are back for a rip-roaring cosmic adventure that takes them from the conspiracy-ridden streets of New York to the hidden center of the galaxy... and beyond! Don't miss the astounding season finale to the Tenth...