Top 10 Current Events Books You Need Right Now

The fast-paced documentary features a balanced discussion and history of one of the most complex issues in American politics, and includes interviews with a number of familiar Massachusetts faces, including former Suffolk County District Attorney Ralph...
Publisher's Note: Products purchased from Third Party sellers are not guaranteed by the publisher for quality, authenticity, or access to any online entitlements included with the product. Viable, value-creating solutions for securing global...
The 2nd edition of Encyclopedia of Violence, Peace and Conflict provides timely and useful information about antagonism and reconciliation in all contexts of public and personal life. Building on the highly-regarded 1st edition (1999), and publishing...
United Nations Politics takes a unique approach that focuses on the politics that is, the persistent and mostly singular emphasis that all member states place on the pursuit of national political, economic, cultural and ideological interests of UN...
Intended for applied philosophy courses and mass communication courses, this text takes an interdisciplinary view on the key topics in communication, ethics, literature, psychology, religion, and history. The writings in this anthology serve as a basis...
The classic opening scene of 2001, A Space Odyssey shows an ape-man wreaking havoc with humanity's first invention--a bone used as a weapon to kill a rival. It's an image that fits well with popular notions of our species as inherently violent, with...
This book adopts a polemical stance. It approaches the problems raised by the media by way of a set of arguments with the two dominant paradigms now current for thinking about the media: post-modernism and Information Society theory. It argues that the...
This accessible and persuasive book challenges the notion of our capitalist destiny. It provides a clear and concise history of the problems facing the economies of Europe, Japan, and the US during the latter half of the twentieth century and questions...
In this book, based on his highly successful Sociology of the Global System, Leslie Sklair focuses on alternatives to global capitalism, arguing strongly that there are other alternative futures that retain and encourage the positive aspects of...