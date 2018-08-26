Top 10 True Crime Books You Need Right Now

Best True Crime Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Details the horrifying true account of Ricky McGinn, a twisted man who brutally raped and murdered his twelve-year-old stepdaughter as well as two other young women. Original.
In The Killer's Own Words... "I killed Tanya Bennett...I beat her to death, raped her and loved it. Yes I'm sick, but I enjoy myself too. People took the blame and I'm free.... . Look over your shoulder. I may be closer than you think."-Keith Hunter...
"Wonderful... [Flanders] shines in her readings of literary novels containing criminal and detective elements, such as Oliver Twist, Mary Barton and Tess of the D'Urbervilles, but can be sharp and very funny about
A former Mafia boss, who once had earned millions of dollars each week, tells of his life in the Colombo crime family and describes how he managed to escape the Mafia and live to write about it. Reprint.
A classic masterwork newly updated The electrifying true story of the rise and fall of New York's notorious Bonanno crime family On New York's Park Avenue on a rainy Tuesday night in October 1964, the famous Mafia chieftain Joseph Bonanno was kidnapped...
A firsthand account of Chicago crime describes the work of a black police superintendent, black political empowerment, and the rise and fall of a South Side gang called El Rukn.
In 2004, Charles Cullen was arrested and charged in the deaths of more than 30 patients in his care. Crossing several jurisdictions in seven counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, he was stopped after a fifteen-year spree at ten institutions. While...
FROM ADULTERY… Ex-Marine and bodyguard Chris Coleman was a family man with a secret: He wanted to leave his wife for another woman, Tara Lintz. But as head of security for the world-famous Joyce Meyer Ministries―an evangelical organization that frowns...
In this haunting true crime tale, John Heidenry brings to life the 1953 kidnapping and murder of Bobby Greenlease by two grifters with bone-chilling precision. Bobby’s killers, Carl Austin Hall and Bonnie Heady, met in the seedy underbelly of the...
The author . . . focuses upon two elite categories of the criminal `underworld'--the jewel thief and the `wise guy'. . . . The author's well-documented readable work lends support to the contention that research in this area of crime problem is...