Top 10 Transportation Books You Need Right Now

Uncover the evidence you are not told in the press or at a car showroom, about owning and driving electric cars. This guide is not written by a journalist, but by an independent industry expert and electric car owner.This is the ultimate unbiased guide...
Passionate about sustainable development? Introducing the world’s first guide to electric cars! In the first edition of what promises to be the new bestseller in the world of cars, our authors explain the latest on electric vehicles. Speaking to...
Cars continue to be more complicated — and more costly to repair. Expert, Dave Stribling, gives readers the basic knowledge and a lot of know-how in Idiot's Guides: Auto Repair and Maintenance. Dozens of step-by-step, full-color photos and...
Written under a full current compliant Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency licence. This book is essential reading for learner car drivers and contains the entire official theory test revision questions and answers for car drivers as well as in-depth...
Total Car Care is the most complete step-by-step automotive repair manual youll ever use. All repair procedures are supported by detailed specifications exploded views and photographs. From the simplest repair procedure to the most complex trust...
Automotive wiring is a primary skill required for proper completion and safe operation of any custom build, whether it is a traditional custom, hot rod, or classic daily driver. While restorers typically have the option of buying a new or reproduction...
Your in-depth colour illustrated guide to understanding, repairing and improving the electrical systems of British classic cars. Electrical systems used in British cars in the period 1950 to 1980 have gained some notoriety, most of it unfavourable and...
The Barclay Manufacturing Company of New Jersey produced wonderful, now highly collectible toy cars and car transports from 1932 through 1971. This book is the first to provide comprehensive catalog listings and prices for every known variation and...