Top 10 Technology Books You Need Right Now

Agri Supply

$32.99

Ribbed Bale Spear, 43", Nut Included, Conus 1 Farm Machinery Parts

This Forged Tool Has A Tapered End And Has A Weight Rating Of 1,870 Pounds, 23 Inches Out From The Bushing. It Has A Total Rated Capacity Of 1,300 Pounds, 31 Inches Out From The Bushing. When Using Two Of The Replacement Bale Spears, You Can Lift Up To...