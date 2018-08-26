Top 10 Social Science Books You Need Right Now

Best Social Science Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
From the files of Michael Yapko, Albert Ellis, Stephen Lankton, Susan Johnson, Pat Love, Michael Mahoney, Laura Brown, Bradford Keeney, Peggy Papp, Frank Pittman, Terrence Real, Scott Miller, Arnold Lazarus, William Glasser, and others, this volume...
Demographic ageing is a reality - within 25 years half the population of Western Europe will be over 50, one quarter over 65, and the Less Developed Countries will contain one billion elderly people. Ageing Societies examines the myths, challenges and...
Myths and Symbols in Indian Art and Civilization
The figure of the Polish plumber or builder has long been a well-established icon of the British national imagination, uncovering the UK's collective unease with immigration from Central and Eastern Europe. But despite the powerful impact the UK's...
Winner of the Frank S. and Elizabeth D. Brewer Best First Book Prize of the American Society of Church History Society for U. S. Intellectual History Notable Title in American Intellectual History The story of liberal religion in the twentieth century,...
In the updated second edition of Whipping Girl, Julia Serano, a transsexual woman whose supremely intelligent writing reflects her diverse background as a lesbian transgender activist and professional biologist, shares her powerful experiences and...
One of the great tribes of the Southwest Plains, the Kiowas were militantly defiant toward white intruders in their territory and killed more during seventy-five years of raiding than any other tribe. Now settled in southwestern Oklahoma, they are...
In the Arctic, well designed and superbly tailored clothing allows people to hunt and survive in the world's harshest conditions. Both sea and land animals, birds and fish, provide raw materials for the creation of unique forms of highly efficient...