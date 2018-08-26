Top 10 Psychology Books You Need Right Now

Best Psychology Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
In this episode of Therapy Talks, host Shannon Dermer speaks with Dr. Robert C. Schwartz about mindfulness and mental health.
The godmother of genograms revises her revelatory work that explores how to reconnect with your past and invent a new future. This notable work poignantly explains how a tool of family history―gathering the genogram, or a basic family tree―can help us...
During the past decade, technology has become more pervasive, encroaching more and more on our lives. Computers, cell phones, and the internet have an enormous influence not only on how we function at work, but also on how we communicate and interact...
Bring Garry Landreth into your classroom and let him demonstrate CCPT in action! This DVD is a perfect complement to Play Therapy: The Art of the Relationship, giving students, instructors, supervisors, and practitioners visual reinforcement of the...
Nature Therapy is an innovative approach for working with children who have experienced stress or trauma. For the first time in the English language, this book presents the theory behind the approach along with detailed guidelines for introducing it to...
This book, growing out of a research project at the New York State Psychiatric Institute and Hospital, conveys the problems of adjustment of six children, aged 4–1/2 to 17. The life history of each child precedes a narrative of how art therapy was...
Internal Family Systems Therapy (IFS) provides a revolutionary treatment plan for PTSD, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, eating disorders and more. Using a non-pathologizing, accelerated approach -- rooted in neuroscience -- IFS applies inner...
In authentic role-play scenarios, viewers are provided with vivid examples that illustrate how to use empirically supported treatments for social anxiety. In each scenario, a master therapist works with a client diagnosed with social anxiety. The...