Top 10 Political Science Books You Need Right Now

This book by the League of Macedonian Americans (LOMA) is a beginner’s guide to the wealth of information that exists on the Macedonian identity and Macedonian Cause before Tito came to power in the mid-1940s. While it is only a compilation of quotes,...
Every year, hundreds of thousands of women become victims of sexual violence in conflict zones around the world; in the Democratic Republic of Congo alone, approximately 1,100 rapes are reported each month. This book offers a comprehensive analysis of...
For a number of decades, governance models imposed by traditional Western donors as a condition for aid to Sub-Saharan Africa have yielded only modest results. China's more recent efforts, by contrast, focus on cooperation with countries in the region...
Behind the Scenes' book intends to contribute to raise awareness on the recent history of the Democratic Republic of Congo where Banyamulenge, specifically the “military”, had gained momentum and widely discussed in literature and Medias. It...
[W]e must tell the story of how social insurance programs have assured basic economic and health security for millions of Americans√ñ.This book is a must-read for anyone who cares about these goals. -From the Foreword by Barbara Kennelly President and...
There is a shocking aspect of Africa’s foreign aid that is almost entirely ignored: since 2013, almost half of Africa’s top aid recipients have been ruled by authoritarian one-party states. Many international donors such as USAID, DFID, the World Bank,...
