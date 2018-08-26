Top 10 Philosophy Books You Need Right Now

Best Philosophy Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Broan NuTone Aluminum Range Hood Filter 41F Broan NuTone Keep your range hood at peak performance with the Broan non-ducted filter for range hoods, made from high quality materials. Non-ducted filters are used either in place of or in conjunction with...
Friedrich Nietzsche: Jenseits von Gut und Böse. Vorspiel einer Philosophie der Zukunft Erstdruck: Leipzig (C. G. Naumann) 1886. Vollständige Neuausgabe mit einer Biographie des Autors. Herausgegeben von Karl-Maria Guth. Berlin 2016. Textgrundlage ist...
This classic book is Marcuse's masterful interpretation of Hegel's philosophy and the influence it has had on European political thought from the French Revolution to the present day. Marcuse brilliantly illuminates the implications of Hegel's ideas...
Significance and System: Essays on Kant's Ethics brings together central lines of thought in Mark Timmons's work on Kant's moral theory. The first part of the book concerns the interpretation and justification of the categorical imperative in which...
Tracing the exchange of ideas among history's key philosophers, The Great Conversation: A Historical Introduction to Philosophy, Eighth Edition, provides a generous selection of excerpts from major philosophical works and makes them more easily...
The everyday capacity to understand the mind, or 'mindreading', plays an enormous role in our ordinary lives. Shaun Nichols and Stephen Stich provide a detailed and integrated account of the intricate web of mental components underlying this...
This new translation of the first volume of Hegel's Lectures on the History of Philosophy includes material not available to Haldane and Simson when they made their translation nearly 100 years ago. Indispensable for the student of Hegel, it can also...
This volume offers a fresh view of the work of Thomas Reid, a leading figure in the history of eighteenth-century philosophy. A team of leading experts in the field explore the significance of Reid's thought in his time and ours, focusing in particular...
The Boundary Stones of Thought seeks to defend classical logic from a number of attacks of a broadly anti-realist character. Ian Rumfitt is sympathetic to many of the premisses underlying these attacks. Indeed, he regards some of them as effective...
It is widely accepted that we can reason to a new belief from beliefs that we already have. Aristotle thought that we could also reason from beliefs to action. Many philosophers have disregarded Aristotle's claim, but Jonathan Dancy aims to establish...