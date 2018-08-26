Top 10 Performing Arts Books You Need Right Now

Best Performing Arts Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
A Photographic History of the Rockettes and Christmas Spectacular
The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook presents over 100 recipes that showcase the cookery and customs of the Crawley household—from upstairs dinner party centerpieces to downstairs puddings and pies—and bring an authentic slice of Downton Abbey to modern...
Rock stars and rap gods. Comedy legends and A-list actors. Supermodels and centerfolds. Moguls and mobsters. A president. Over his unrivaled four-decade career in radio, Howard Stern has interviewed thousands of personalities—discussing sex,...
In this brilliantly illustrated, full-color book, Dark Horse Books and DreamWorks Animation join forces to celebrate the climatic third film showcasing more adventures of Toothless and Hiccup. Featuring hundreds of pieces of original art and commentary...
THE ACTING COACH APPROACH:48 MONOLOGUES FOR KIDS AND HOW TO MASTER THEM is the only book of it's kind. It not only contains original, active, funny and dramatic monologues, but it also assists the actor so they get the most for their efforts. Each...
for horn solo Includes 13 short pieces for horn that help the player master breath support, tonguing, articulations, rapid note-playing, and varying rhythms, all while exploring the range of the instrument.
For almost a century, Americans have been losing their hearts and losing their minds in an insatiable love affair with the American musical. It often begins in actors, and reaches its passionate zenith when it comes time for love, marriage, and...
The films of Quentin Tarantino are ripe for philosophical speculation, raising compelling questions about justice and ethics, violence and aggression, the nature of causality, and the flow of time. In this witty collection of articles, no subject is...
As the movie and music industries have changed, film scoring has become an overwhelmingly independent process. Film composers have more responsibilities than ever before, and they must fulfill them with smaller budgets and shorter schedules. As a...
An invaluable companion which enables the reader to acquire and understand a vocabulary for discussion and critical thinking on all aspects of the subject. The clear explanations of the concepts support students in their practical and theoretical...