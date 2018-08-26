Top 10 Medical Books You Need Right Now

Best Medical Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
This is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art guide to the diagnosis, treatment, and biology of multiple myeloma and related plasma disorders. Edited and written by a multidisciplinary group of recognized authorities from the Mayo Clinic, it presents clear...
Myeloma is the second-most common hematologic cancer, accounting for approximately 1 percent of all cancers and 2 percent of all deaths from cancer. In recent years there have been major and significant advances in the diagnosis, imaging, molecular...
The wife of a well-known oncologist shares patients' candid cancer stories and also provides useful information from the doctors and other healthcare professionals who treat multiple myeloma, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, amyloidosis, and MGUS.
Keynote: This 4-volume set offers comprehensive coverage of children's psychological development during the critical early years of life. Infancy--which is defined as the period from birth to 18 months of age--is the single most critical stage in...
Many Americans believe that people who lack health insurance somehow get the care they really need. Care Without Coverage examines the real consequences for adults who lack health insurance. The study presents findings in the areas of prevention and...
In this book, the biology, current treatment modalities and new emerging therapeutic approaches and targets for glioma, a highly aggressive and invasive brain tumour, are described. The pathologic features of the most frequently WHO classified gliomas...
Cancer is becoming one of the most devastating diseases in the world. Reports from the International Agency for Research on Cancer predict that the global cancer rates will increase 50 percent by 2020. In western countries prostate cancer is the most...
Cancer Symptom Management, Fourth Edition covers multiple symptoms inherent in the treatment of cancer. Each symptom is examined in terms of its cause, pathophysiology, assessment, management, evaluation of therapeutic approaches, and patient...
The Affordable Care Act’s impact on coverage, access to care, and systematic exclusion in our health care system The Affordable Care Act set off an unprecedented wave of health insurance enrollment as the most sweeping overhaul of the U.S. health...