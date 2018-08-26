Top 10 Mathematics Books You Need Right Now

Best Mathematics Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
This lively introductory text exposes the student to the rewards of a rigorous study of functions of a real variable. In each chapter, informal discussions of questions that give analysis its inherent fascination are followed by precise, but not overly...
For over fifty years, the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) has been engaged in the construction and administration of challenging contests for students in American and Canadian high schools at every level of ability. In the year 2000 the MAA...
A common theme in probability theory is the approximation of complicated probability distributions by simpler ones, the central limit theorem being a classical example. Stein's method is a tool which makes this possible in a wide variety of situations....
The revision of this well-respected text presents a balanced approach of the classical and Bayesian methods and now includes a chapter on simulation (including Markov chain Monte Carlo and the Bootstrap), coverage of residual analysis in linear models,...
Summary Using the TI-83 Plus/TI-84 Plus is a hands-on guide to these powerful graphing calculators. This easy-to-follow book includes terrific tutorials and plenty of exercises and examples that let you learn by doing. It starts by giving you a...
Hardback textbook
Edition: 10, Misc. Supplies, Pearson
Paperback, SAGE Publications
Cd or access code may not be included
NOTE: This edition features the same content as the traditional text in a convenient, three-hole-punched, loose-leaf version. Books a la Carte also offer a great value–this format costs significantly less than a new textbook. Before purchasing, check...