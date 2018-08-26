Top 10 Literary Criticism Books You Need Right Now

Best Literary Criticism Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
This Cuisinart heavy-duty stand mixer is a must-have for any chef's kitchen. Gift Givers: This item ships in its original packaging. If intended as a gift, the packaging may reveal the contents. Watch the product video here. Large stainless steel bowl...
Five stories, five mirrors, and a solid dash of fantasy combine to make this collection a Halloween treat. Meet... Fiona as she grapples with an overactive imagination or accepts that the mirror she's inherited truly is cursed in "The Covered Mirror." Jea
Perfect for schools and day care centers, this Elmer's E308 7.625 oz. white liquid school glue makes it easy for little ones to fasten cardboard, cloth, leather, paper, and wood when creating signature masterpieces! This all-purpose school glue goes on...
In eighteenth-century Palestine, on the shores of Galilee’s Lake Tiberias, visionary political and military leader Dahir al-Umar al-Zaydani undertakes a journey toward the greatest aim anyone could hope to achieve in his day: the establishment of an...
Poetry. HISTORY OF GONE is a collection of poems inspired by the life and unsolved disappearance of Barbara Newhall Follett, a once-famous child prodigy writer of the early 20th century. In the introduction, Schmeidler writes, "She's a woman we've...
Among the seminal texts of the 20th century, Nineteen Eighty-Four is a rare work that grows more haunting as its futuristic purgatory becomes more real. Published in 1949, the book offers political satirist George Orwell's nightmare vision of a...
Twelfth Night, Or What You Will is a comedy by William Shakespeare, based on the short story "Of Apolonius and Silla" by Barnabe Rich. It is named after the Twelfth Night holiday of the Christmas season. It was written around 1601 and first published...
The CliffsNotes study guide on Homer's Odyssey supplements the original literary work, giving you background information about the author, an introduction to the work, a graphical character map, critical commentaries, expanded glossaries, and a...
The brilliant writer, orator, educator, critic, and activist Hubert Harrison (1883 - 1927) is one of the truly important, yet neglected, figures of early twentieth-century America. Known as "the father of Harlem radicalism,' and a leading Socialist...
The Book Club Companion is a testament to what is possible when teachers think carefully about what they do. What we have here is not simply a guidebook to effective practice, but an experience in reflective practice. I hope that you find The Book Club...