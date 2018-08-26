Top 10 Law Books You Need Right Now

Best Law Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
This latest addition to Barry Zalma’s insurance claims series of books and articles is part of the most thorough, up-to-date, expert-authored insurance claims guide available today. Written by nationally-renowned insurance coverage expert Barry Zalma,...
Indemnity is compensation given to make another whole from a loss already sustained. Contractual indemnity, on the other hand, is that which is voluntarily given as security or protection to prevent his or her suffering damage. But this contractually...
JOINT WINNER OF THE BRITISH INSURANCE LAW ASSOCIATION BOOK PRIZE 2012This is the second, revised edition, of what has become and was described by the English Court of Appeal in C v D as the standard work on Bermuda Form excess insurance policies. The...
This latest addition to Barry Zalma’s insurance claims series of books and articles is part of the most thorough, up-to-date, expert-authored insurance claims guide available today. Written by nationally-renowned insurance coverage expert Barry Zalma,...
It is estimated that there are over five million incidents of fraud and two million cyber-related crimes committed annually in the UK costing approximately £193 billion with organisations losing £183 billion per year. Aimed at business directors,...
While Nevada’s statutory rules of evidence generally follow the Federal Rules of Evidence, the Federal system is not adopted wholesale. Perhaps as important and confusing, Nevada does not follow the Federal numbering system, making it difficult to...
This, the fifth, in aseries of ten books is the latest addition to Barry Zalma’s insurance claims series of books and articles that will form the most thorough, up-to-date, expert-authored insurance claims guide available today. Written by...
Insurance Law in a Nutshell is a clear, concise and comprehensive discussion of the fundamentals of insurance law. It covers various lines of insurance such as Auto, Commercial General Liability, Health, Life, and Property. It also covers topics such...
Everyone has an opinion about personal injury litigation. Many people feel that the right to sue for injuries should be severely limited in hopes that insurance costs will decrease. Others fear that legislation enacted to restrict the right to sue will...
This classic guide for artists is completely revised and updated to provide an in-depth view of the legal issues facing the visual artist today and provides practical legal guidance for any visual artist involved with creative work. Among the many new...