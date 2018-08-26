Top 10 Language Arts Books You Need Right Now

Best Language Arts Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Discusses the approaches of the various branches of Judaism towards birth, adulthood, conversion, marriage, death, keeping kosher, everyday and Sabbath rituals, and the holidays, including both Ashkenazic and Sephardic customs
This work was the authors' response to a need they saw for methodology in field research. They give techniques for gathering and processing data from unwritten languages, and include questionnaires for many aspects of both language and culture....
The field of communication was founded, in part, because of a need to make people better communicators. That meant teaching them how to communicate more effectively, whether it be in public settings or in private. Most of that teaching has happened...
Welcome to Book #1 in this series. We call this book the "doing your homework" book, and we wrote it to give you a blueprint to help you with the military to civilian transition process. There are a lot of moving parts during this timeframe- typically,...
This new edition of R. A. Hudson's Sociolinguistics will be welcomed by students and teachers alike. To reflect changes in the field since publication of the first edition in 1980, the author has added new sections on politeness, accommodation, and...
Frank Serafini has written extensively on the reading workshop, and in talks around the country, he's answered the tough questions about teaching through this powerful medium. Now in Around the Reading Workshop in 180 Days, his most practical book to...
This newest addition to Greenwood Press' Historical Guides to the World's Periodicals and Newspapers examines the histories of selected non-classified periodicals, primarily American, that are devoted to military and naval subjects. Criteria for...
Build Traction. Gain Credibility. Reach New People. Imagine opening your inbox to find new clients begging to work with you, opportunities to speak around the world, and members of media requesting interviews. That’s exactly what started happening when...
Bring your ebooks into the twenty first century by publishing in the newest hot marketplace! Learn how you can publish your ebook to the amazon kindle platform for absolutely no cost. This is a huge marketplace that smart marketers are flocking to....