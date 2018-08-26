Top 10 History Books You Need Right Now

Best History Books right now -- we're tracking the top products on the market, sifting through the options to find you the best value for your money.
Much like in the present day, building a house in the sixteenth century involved masons, carpenters and glaziers, among others, and in many cities such trades had separate companies to govern their own affairs. In Edinburgh, however, they banded...
For more than half a century, it has been widely recognized that the Treaty of Versailles, founded on retribution against Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, created the circumstances that led inevitably to World War II. Less acknowledged and...
Quickly remove unsightly spills and stains from your carpets with this Hoover C3820 SteamVac commercial steam spotter/carpet cleaner. Perfect for quick clean ups, this carpet cleaner features 5 rotating brushes for maximum cleaning and 2 different...
The transformation of Singapore, founded by Stamford Raffles in 1819, from a trading post to a major centre for international trade was a huge commercial and colonial success for Britain. One key factor in all of this was the recruitment of Chinese...
Union County was formed in 1785; in 1800 it became Union District. In the colonial period, the area of Union County was considered part of Craven County or Berkeley County, South Carolina. Prior to the border surveys of 1764 and 1772, the area was...
The Knights of the Golden Circle (K. G. C.) was a secret society founded by George W. L. Bickley on July 4, 1854 with the expansionist goal of forming a slave-holding empire that operated like the East India Company by annexing Mexico, the Caribbean...
Book by Hall, Robert G., Cutler, Wayne
Grounded in the stories of their actual visits, What They Saw in America takes the reader through the journeys of four distinguished, yet very different foreign visitors - Alexis de Tocqueville, Max Weber, G. K. Chesterton and Sayyid Qutb - who...
Noted Luftwaffe historians Jochen Prien and Peter Rodeike present in this brand new book the Messerschmitt BF 109F, G and K models. Over 500 photos - most never published and some in rare color - superb line schemes, and detailed text show the late...
In Clothing Gandhi’s Nation, Lisa Trivedi explores the making of one of modern India’s most enduring political symbols, khadi: a homespun, home-woven cloth. The image of Mohandas K. Gandhi clothed simply in a loincloth and plying a spinning wheel is...