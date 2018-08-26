10 Bestselling Musical Instrument Software / Sample CDs

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Musical Instrument Software / Sample CDs right now.
[See Site for Better Price!] Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2 - Power Synth Virtual Instrument (Upgrade)
[See Site for Better Price!] Spectrasonics Trilian - Total Bass Virtual Instrument
Plug-ins: Virtual Processors - Master for Today's Digital Music ServicesAs yesterday's volume wars give way to today's loudness standards, the need for beefier dynamics processors has been largely supplanted by the need for detailed loudness meters....
[See Site for Better Price!] Spectrasonics Keyscape - Collector-Keyboards Virtual Instrument
[See Site for Better Price!] Spectrasonics Omnisphere 2 - Power Synth Virtual Instrument (Retail)
[See Site for Better Price!] Image-Line FL Studio V20 Producer Edition - Complete Music Production Software (Download)
Plug-ins: Virtual Instruments - V Collection 7: The Definitive Classic Keys CollectionFrom the authentic '60s tape-playback sounds of the Mellotron V to the '70s analog mojo of the Synthi V to the '80s digital phase distortion technology of the CZ V,...
Free Express Shipping! Waves Pro Show - Complete Plug-In Bundle for SoundGrid Systems (Download) 120 SoundGrid-Compatible Plug-Ins, Optimized for Live Sound, Designed for SoundGrid-Enabled Consoles, API and SSL 4000 Collections, CLA Classic...
Plug-ins: Virtual Processors - FabFilter EssentialsThe FabFilter Essentials bundle contains 3 plug-ins — Pro-Q 3, Pro-C 2, and Pro-R — no recording engineer should be without these essential tools.Pro-Q 3More than a powerful EQ plug-in, the FabFilter...
IK Multimedia SampleTank MAX - Sample-Based Virtual Instrument Bundle (Full Version, Boxed) Over 4600 Instruments in 21 Categories, Over 52GB Worth of Samples, SampleTank 3 & 22 Instrument Collections, Over 7400 Drum/Percussion Loops, Over 3500 MIDI...