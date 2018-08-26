10 Bestselling Instrument Strings

Block out the noise and let us do the work for you -- these are the top 10 best-selling Instrument Strings right now.
Zyex synthetic core violin G strings produce an extremely warm, rich sound. Made from a new generation of synthetic material, Zyex strings are incredibly stable under drastic climatic conditions. Within a matter of hours, Zyex settles in on the...
Guitar Strings - Quality Acoustic Strings from MartinAt C.F. Martin & Co., they design their strings like they design their guitars — with maximum performance, exacting tone, and playability in mind. They know that musicians demand strings that will...
Guitar Strings - Ernie Ball strings have been a top choice for players of all types since the early 1960s, when guitarists came into Ernie Ball's music store, customizing their string gauges to make their axes easier to play. After fruitless attempts...
Designed in partnership with Ned Steinberger and NS Design, the D'Addario NS Electric Bass/Cello G String can be used on electric instruments to bring out the best in them. This string is designed to enhance the expressive range of tone sought after by...
Gauges: 40-60-75-95. Fender Super 5250s Nickel-Plated Steel (NPS) bass guitar strings combine the high output and dynamic sound of steel with the smooth feel of nickel. Fender has been an instrument of choice for many of the greatest musicians since...
DR NEON Strings are the second in DR's SuperStrings series. In natural light and stage light these strings sparkle brightly. Under ultraviolet black light, they appear to glow. Made from nickel-plated steel, these super bright colors are designed to...
Gauges 45-105. Black Beauties are the latest in coated technology. The wire is precoated in black before winding for extra life and protection. DR Black Beauties are fast and smooth.Gauges 45-105 Black precoated wire Fast and smooth
Get the most out of your bass! ProSteels are made from a specialized stainless steel alloy that delivers harmonically rich, brilliant high-end and deep, focused bottom. These strings excel at delivering the ringing piano-like tone that many bass...
DR NEONs are super bright color coated strings that sound clear, bright and musical. Players are falling in love with the bright NEON colors and their remarkable sound. Super bright in daylight and under stage lighting, DR's NEON are 100% black light...
Designed in partnership with Ned Steinberger and NS Design, the D'Addario NS Electric Bass/Cello High C String can be used on electric instruments to bring out the best in them. This string is designed to enhance the expressive range of tone sought...